Fire In Arnold Evacuates Residents From Public High Rise

A fire in Arnold evacuated residents out of a public high rise Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at Arnold Manor on Horne Boulevard.

An electrical fire in a fourth-floor apartment is what caused the fire according to fire officials.

18 apartments were damaged from the fire and 24 residents could not return to their homes, but everyone made it out safely. The Red Cross is helping those whose apartments were effected from the fire.

Officials believe the residents impacted will be able to get back into their apartments early next week.