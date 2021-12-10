They make great gifts: Stuff a stocking with these books by Massachusetts authors

Looking to shop local? Buying a book at a local bookstore or online couldn't be easier. And books written by Massachusetts authors make them even more appealing.

Retailers like Tatnuck Bookseller in Westborough or Barnes & Noble in Framingham have sections for local authors; be sure to check their selections, too. It's best to call or look online first before making the trip to the store to be sure they have the book you want.

A few of these authors might even be your neighbors. Whether it's a novel by a local professor or a history about innovations coming out of Boston — and MetroWest — that have changed the world, or a beautiful Christmas picture book by a beloved and prolific author and illustrator, buying something written by a local author supports the writers who live among us.

'Boston Made: From Revolution to Robotics — Innovations that Changed the World'

By Alan Earls, of Franklin, and Robert Krim, of Newton

This book "tells the remarkable story of how Boston has spawned an unparalleled number of world-changing innovations, encompassing every area of human endeavor, in its 400-year history,” co-authors Alan Earls, a Franklin historian and technologist, and Robert Krim, a Framingham State associate professor, told Country Gazette editor Heather McCarron earlier this year. From the humble chocolate chip cookie to complex biotech breakthroughs, Massachusetts — with Boston as its hub — has been the birthplace of hundreds of innovations over the past 400 years. That legacy is continuing, most recently with the development of two vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus that has held the world locked into a pandemic for a year.

"Boston Made: From Revolution to Robotics — Innovations that Changed the World": 160 pages; $13.19 hardcover; published by Imagine. Available online at Amazon. For a list of local stores that carry the book, visit https://www.bostonmadebook.com/ (scroll to the bottom).

‘Ducks on Parade!’

By Nancy Schon, of Newton

People love designing outfits for the ducklings in Schön’s beloved sculpture “Make Way for Ducklings” at the Boston Public Garden. In this lovely photo book, Mrs. Mallard, followed by her eight ducklings, are photographed adorned in knitted hats and scarves for winter, flowered bonnets for spring, Halloween costumes and pilgrim costumes for Thanksgiving. The ducks have celebrated Boston Pride, the Boston Marathon, Memorial Day and even Bastille Day. There are jerseys for all of Boston’s professional sports teams. As the pandemic was getting underway last year, Easter ducks wore bright yellow face masks. It seems Boston's “fashion designers” have endless ideas for their outerwear.

“Ducks on Parade!”: 64 pages; $14.95; published by Brandeis University Press. Available at https://nancyschonsculpture.wixsite.com/home/books and online retailers.

‘The Gods of Green County’

By Mary Elizabeth Pope, of Needham

With a backdrop of rural Arkansas and Missouri, the key character around which Pope’s novel unfolds is Coralee, a wife and mother whose brother has been killed under suspicious circumstances by a local sheriff. She suffers from hallucinations, and her husband, Earl, finally requests a sanity hearing for her because he fears she will harm their young son. But Leroy, the county judge who must rule on her sanity, was once the lawyer who represented the sheriff who killed Coralee’s brother. His regrets about representing the sheriff are immense, but the decision he ultimately makes in ruling on her sanity has far-reaching consequences for every character in the book. Two legal cases in Pope’s family history were the basis of the novel. The author is a full-time professor at Emmanuel College in Boston, where she teaches creative writing.

“The Gods of Green County”: 246 pages; $25.95 hardback; published by Blair. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Blair.

'Murder & Mayhem in MetroWest Boston'

By James L. Parr and Kevin A. Swope, both of Framingham

Ever heard of the murder of Anna Maynard in Wayland? Or the unsolved murder of Ella Monaco in 1959 in Framingham? The book features 15 chapters on various crimes, including those committed in Framingham, Natick, Milford, Stow, Sudbury, Wayland, Maynard, Weston, Concord and Hudson. The most recent case is the unsolved murder case of Monaco, in 1959. Cases range from murders to a woman imitating a famous Swedish actress in Milford, which was Swope’s favorite story. The woman’s story was unraveled when she appeared in Milford for an event and the large Swedish population at the time knew she was an imposter. Parr’s favorite case was the murder that inspired the book, the 1902 killing of Andrew Emery in Framingham, by a mistress he met through his work on the train.

"Murder & Mayhem in MetroWest Boston": 128 pages; $21.99; published by Arcadia Publishing. Available on Amazon and other online retailer and at https://www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467148122

'A Holliston Oath to Support and Defend'

By Bobby Blair, of Holliston

A Vietnam veteran known in Holliston as the "Mayor of Mudville" and founder of a local news website, Bobby Blair had for decades been collecting the pictures and stories included in the book about local people who served in the U.S. military in various conflicts. As a Vietnam veteran, he felt it was important to highlight residents' contributions. This is a follow up to his first book, "A Holliston Call to Duty."

"A Holliston Oath to Support and Defend": 128 pages; $20; published by Damianos Publishing. Available at https://silverstreetmedia.com/damianos-publishing/p/oeeqw0el5529mhtgb20n8nio6xt27i

'Unto the Altar of God: Memories of a Young Seminarian’

By Lawrence D. Maloney, of Westborough

Larry Maloney had just completed the eighth grade when he decided to become a priest. This semiautobiographical story is a window into the mind of a youngster who commits to the religious life at a young age, growing up in a small community and at St. Fidelis Minor Seminary in Pennsylvania. While Maloney's richly written story is personal, it also reflects the wider world of the 1960s as the U.S. became more entangled in the Vietnam War and great societal changes were being made — civil rights, anti-war protests, birth control and the advent of rock music.

"Unto the Altar of God: Memories of a Young Seminarian": 202 pages; $10.50 paperback. Independently published. Available on Amazon.

'Secret Letters to my Psychiatrist'

By Nanette A. Kenrick, of Hopkinton

Full of surprise twists, this collection of stories was inspired by Scheherazade, the female storyteller in "One Thousand and One Nights," Kenrick said in a press release. “Each chapter in my books has a surprise twist at the end,” Kenrick stated. “The theme of all the chapters is overcoming obstacles, whether it be circumstances or prejudices." Kenrick will visit Tatnuck Booksellers in Westborough on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 1-3 p.m. where books will be available for signing.

"Secret Letters to my Psychiatrist": 48 pages; $12.95; Newman Springs Publishing Inc. Available on Amazon

'Uncomfortably Numb: A memoir'

By Meredith O’Brien, of Southborough

Faced with a chronic illness, writer, teacher and mother of three Meredith O'Brien tells about her personal struggles and long road to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, and how it has changed her life and that of her family. Lisa Romeo, author of "Starting With Goodbye," said of the book: "O'Brien's memoir is not only a gift to adults dealing with MS, but also for people grappling with any other sudden onset diseases and similarly 'invisible' conditions — and for the people who love them. ... An engaging, thought-provoking, informative story, and a narrator you'll want to know and follow."

"Uncomfortably Numb: A memoir": 265 pages; $16 paperback; published by Wyatt-MacKenzie Publishing. Available at Amazon, Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

‘Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America's First Humanitarian Mission’

By Stephen Puleo, of Weymouth

This insightful history by the former newspaper reporter recounts how thousands of ships left Ireland in the late 1840s, transporting the starving and destitute away from their homeland. The first to sail in the other direction was the USS Jamestown, a converted warship stripped of its guns and committed to the peaceful delivery of food, clothing and supplies. The Wall Street Journal called Puleo's book “(A) well-researched and splendidly written chronicle of the Jamestown, its captain, and an Irish priest who ministered to the starving in Cork city … Puleo’s tale, despite the hardship to come, surely is a tribute to the better angels of America’s nature, and in that sense, it couldn’t be more timely.”

"Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America's First Humanitarian Mission”: 336 pages, $25.99 hardback, $15.99 paperback; published by St. Martin’s Press. Available on Amazon.

‘Girl Malfunctioned’

By Dustin Holloway, of Natick

In this high-tech novel, "Krista Kinsley is a young genius who was abused by her father and is now a runaway living on the streets of Boston,” Holloway said. “As a result of her abuse, a computer chip had been implanted in her brain when she was a child to ease persistent seizures. … Now, when that chip begins to malfunction, Krista discovers that she has terrifying abilities that make her dangerous to herself and to the people trying to take advantage of her new powers. … The story weaves together the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, mind control, and brain science into a thriller about science gone wrong and a girl out for revenge.”

'Girl Malfunctioned': 338 pages; $12.99 paperback, $4.99 Kindle. Independently published. Available on Amazon.

'Coffee Connections: Finding Common Ground Through My Daily Brew'

By Wendy Bornstein, of Dover

Do you love coffee? So does author Bornstein, a real estate agent and mother of three who grew up in Newton and lived 32 years in Dover before moving to Mashpee on the Cape. Coffee is an integral part of her life and helps her to reflect. “I love coffee and always have interesting experiences when I meet people for coffee,” says Bornstein. This short book is part memoir and part history of how she has used coffee as a way to connect with people both at work and socially. Bornstein hopes people will take away from her book “the importance of taking time to enjoy the journey vs. the need to reach the destination.”

“Coffee Connections: Finding Common Ground Through My Daily Brew”: 153 pages; $16.95 paperback; published by Bella Cose. Available on Amazon.

FOR KIDS

‘Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker’

By Jan Brett, of Norwell

Set in snowy Russia and based on Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite,” author/illustrator Jan Brett’s 48th book features her signature whimsical style with rich colors, elaborate costumes and plenty of animals. "Every page looks like a swirling painting of a holiday wonderland," Alexandra Weliever, a writer for our sister newspaper the Patriot Ledger, wrote of the book. Bonus: An exhibit of Brett’s stories, illustrations and the travels that inspired her work is on display through March 6 at The Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Route 183, Stockbridge, 413-298-4100 or nrm.org.

“The Nutcracker Suite”: 32 pages; $15.99; published by G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers. Available at Indiebound, Amazon, Walmart. Barnes & Noble sells signed copies of the book for $18.99.

‘FACTopia!: Follow the Trail of 400 Facts’

By Kate Hale, from Princeton

This fun and colorful book for 8- to 12-year-olds is a “wonderland of crazily connected facts,” by a former executive editor at NatGeo children’s books, “Weird but True” Sirius XM radio show co-host, and a Wachusett High and UMass Amherst grad who just happens to be my kid. Hale was once a summer intern here at the Daily News, too. Find out how giraffes are connected to the Eifel Tower in Paris or how Cleopatra is somehow connected to a of pizza. In the process, learn interesting things about space, bones, dinosaurs, spiders, sharks, robots, ancient Rome and more. The bright, fun illustrations are by Andy Smith. Great reading for kids who “don’t like to read.”

"FACTopia!: Follow the Trail of 400 Facts”: 208 pages; $14.99; published by Britannica Books. Available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, Target and more.