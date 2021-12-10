'They saved my life': Gift of Warmth meant the world to a Portsmouth woman

Portsmouth resident Leona Marchulaitis said the help she received from Rockingham Community Action restored her faith in people.

Marchulaitis, 72, sought help from the agency last year for the first time. She said she received help with fuel assistance and with her electric bill.

"They saved my life, and I can't begin to tell you what it meant to me," she said. "I have had a pretty hard life, with a lot of heartache, illness and loss. I had pretty much lost faith in the human race, but the wonderful people of community action completely reminded me that there are still good people in the world. They are the only people who have ever helped me, and I had to swallow my pride to ask. I am so glad I did."

Marchulaitis said in 1992, her life went south. Her marriage ended, she said, and she was left to care for an elderly family member with Alzheimer's disease until her passing. In the same month, her father died from cancer.

"At one point it was so hard, I took pills and woke up in the hospital," she said. "I needed to get it together, for my daughter. I had a good job and tried to put my life back on track."

Then she lost her job in 2005, to downsizing. She entered therapy.

"I worked there for almost 20 years," Marchulaitis said. "I was a good worker. I came in one day and they told me my job had been eliminated. I was 55 at the time."

It took 10 years for Marchulaitis to get back to where she felt she was in a good place.

Hospitalized with COVID-19

The pandemic hit and Marchulaitis was diagnosed with COVID-19. She said she was in the hospital for 28 days and she almost died.

"When I went home, my landlord said he was raising my rent," she said. "I am on a fixed income. How could they raise my rent during the pandemic and while I was in the hospital? I don't know but they did. If it were not for community action, I would not have had heat or electricity last winter."

She thought no one would help her, so when Rockingham Community Action did, she said her heart literally hurt from being grateful.

"Putting my pride in my pocket was hard," Marchulaitis said. "But they were so wonderful to me and they never once made me feel like I was asking for a handout."

Marchulaitus was so grateful she wrote a three-page letter, mailing it to Rockingham Community Action.

"I wanted to be sure they understood how much what they did meant to me," she said. "I believe once again that there are good people in this world. I have not believed that for a very long time."

How to donate to Gift of Warmth in 2021

The way the Gift of Warmth program works is simple, and comes from the heart. Each week, Seacoast Media Group shares the story of one person or family that received help from the Rockingham or Strafford community action programs. This allows readers to know the real needs of the real people their Gift of Warmth contributions, of whatever amount, help to address.

Donations are gratefully accepted, and will be distributed among the two CAP programs for them to make a real difference in real lives.

This year, we ask that checks donated to Gift of Warmth be made out directly to either Rockingham Community Action or the Community Action Program of Strafford County. Please write "Gift of Warmth" in the check memo line to ensure the money goes for fuel assistance.

Checks should be mailed to Gift of Warmth, Seacoast Media Group, 111 New Hampshire Ave., Portsmouth, NH, 03801. We will tally the checks, record the names of each week's contributors and then forward the checks on to the two county community action programs. Each week throughout the campaign, Seacoast Media Group will list that week’s donors.

Again, please make the checks out to either the Rockingham Community Action Program or the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County and write Gift of Warmth in the memo line.

If you need help

To apply for fuel assistance, call Rockingham Community Action at (603) 431-2911. People experiencing any significant hardship or financial crisis can also call and they will be referred to the appropriate person. For more information, visit snhs.org.

For Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, call (603) 435-2500 or visit straffordcap.org.

