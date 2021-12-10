ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Encounter’ lead was supposed to be white. Then the director met Riz Ahmed.

By Saba Hamedy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen director Michael Pearce was first developing his sci-fi thriller "Encounter," the original script was written for a white male actor. But then Pearce, who co-wrote the script with Joe Barton, met with Riz Ahmed. “When I met Riz I looked at the script in a different way,” Pearce...

