'Encounter’ lead was supposed to be white. Then the director met Riz Ahmed.

He's played a deaf drummer and a tech-bro CEO, a freewheeling surf instructor and a reluctant paparazzo, even a Rebel Alliance pilot in a galaxy far, far away. But Riz Ahmed hardly believed he'd land the lead in the eerie apocalyptic thriller Encounter (in theaters Friday and on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 10), about a U.S. Marine veteran desperate to save his two young sons from an alien invasion — and other more terrestrial threats. "You don't normally cast people who look like me in that role, and I think he hadn't really considered going in that direction," he says of his early conversations with director Michael Pearce (Beast). "But I emailed him and we met. And speaking to him, he realized that there could be a real opportunity to do something even more layered and even more subversive with the character and the story."

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO