Has Twitter warped politics?

Can Twitter carry a politician to win an election? Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels and deputy editor Zack Stanton talk to Republican digital strategist Eric Wilson, former Andrew Yang presidential campaign manager Zach Graumann and Aaron Smith, director of the Pew Research Center’s Datalab, about the role of social media in political campaigns and the limitations of the platforms.

On the political necessity of having a Twitter presence:

“We know that most voters are more active on Facebook. So what's happening on Twitter is primarily performative for journalists, influencers, opinion makers and other elected officials that you may need to win over — or politicians — in order to break through on Twitter. You have to sort of try and become the main character for the day. So if you're playing that sort of status game, then that's the objective, particularly in light of restrictions from Twitter on political advertising.” — Eric Wilson, GOP digital strategist and managing partner of Startup Caucus

“We had to find the crowd that found Andrew Yang appealing, so social media for us became a tool to build our army. What social media does is let folks feel like part of a movement that is completely different from the canned talking point that's clearly been written by 20 people that the candidate has tweeted out.” — Zach Graumann, former Andrew Yang campaign manager

On squaring social media engagement and votes:

“Voters who are deciding elections are not as active on Twitter as the people who are writing about them minute by minute. It is not real life in that regard, but it is an important part of the narrative. The right way to engage is to be clear on what your objectives are, what you're trying to get out of the platform. With Twitter, you're trying to shape a narrative. Make sure some facts or data points are available to people who are your allies on the platform.”— Eric Wilson, GOP digital strategist and managing partner of Startup Caucus

On leveraging Twitter’s strengths, no matter the party:

“Suppose there's a negative story about a candidate coming from a mainstream publication. There are sort of two routes you can go — well, I suppose there are three. You could ignore it, which is the wrong thing to do. The second is you could provide your narrative of the facts and correct the record where you think it needs to be adjusted. Or third, ridicule it. We've seen this done pretty effectively to sort of blunt the impact of a story. If the headline is so egregious or the take is so bad that no one else will touch it for follow ups, then you've succeeded with Twitter.” — Eric Wilson, GOP digital strategist and managing partner of Startup Caucus

On the disconnect between politics on Twitter and in real life:

“I think that's really, really hard. It's one of the reasons a lot of politicians are still playing a traditional playbook that I think is slowly dying. But there's a number of core voters in both parties that are not as active on social media or online or even consuming media the way we all do when we're following politics. I believe Andrew Yang was the first candidate to win the Iowa youth poll and not perform in the top two on caucus night. There is a massive disconnect between your core Democratic voters and who's online and particularly young people. But Twitter does not vote.” — Zach Graumann, former Andrew Yang campaign manager