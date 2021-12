To combat the recent and widespread abuses of individual and academic freedom made in the name of science, Hillsdale College is establishing its Academy for Science and Freedom. The Academy, which will operate out of Hillsdale’s campus in Washington, D.C., will educate the American people about the free exchange of scientific ideas and the proper relationship between freedom and science in the pursuit of truth. Hillsdale College was founded in 1844 by men and women “grateful to...

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO