ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Salzburg Festival projects return to normal next summer

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

The Salzburg Festival is projecting for a return to normal next summer, announcing a schedule of 228 performances over 45 days that include a new production of Béla Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” paired with Carl Orff’s “A Play on the End of Time.”

Salzburg, Europe’s premier festival, cut to 110 performances in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and was back up to 163 last summer. Revenue dropped from 31.2 million Euros ($34.9 million) in 2019 to 8.7 million Euros ($10.4 million) before rebounding to 27.7 million Euros ($31.5 million) in 2021, when 227,000 attended.

“We are doing a full program. We cannot predict how it will be in the summer,” festival artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser said during a telephone interview. “We had two summers when we had the pandemic situation and we had to react.”

Hinterhäuser hopes the festival’s regular audience, usually drawn to Austria from more than 80 nations, will return for the first time since 2019 after skipping last summer due to travel restrictions.

“There were many, many countries from which people didn’t come.” he said. “They didn’t come from England. They didn’t come from America — very few. The Asian countries were kind of excluded. Russia was very modest. So it was more an Austrian-German-Swiss-Central European audience, which was very interesting for us. We had a kind of new audience, which promising in a way.”

The Bartók/Orff will be conducted by Teodor Currentzis and directed by Romeo Castellucci. The schedule announced Friday, which runs from July 18 to Aug. 31, includes new stagings of Puccini’s “Il Trittico” directed by Christof Loy and conducted by Franz Welser-Möst; and Janácek’s “Kát’a Kabanová” directed by Barrie Kosky.

“There is a very common relation between these three pieces, even though the musical drama is totally different,” Hinterhäuser said. “Everything can be seen in a kind of larger perspective, referring to ‘The Divine Comedy’ of Dante.”

Returning revised versions include Verdi’s “Aida” in a Shirin Neshat production from 2017 starring Anna Netrebko, and Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)” in a Lydia Steier staging from 2018.

Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville),” directed by Rolando Villazón and starring mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli, will be transferred from the Salzburg Whitsun Festival.

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča, Luca Salsi, Lisette Oropesa, Elena Stikhina, Asmik Grigorian Lead Salzburg Festival’s 2022 Season

The Salzburg Festival has announced its 2022 season, featuring eight operas, concerts, and international opera stars. For the purpose of this article we will focus on the vocal works only. Operas. The season opens with Romeo Castellucci’s production of Béla Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle.” The opera stars Mika Kares and Aušrinė...
PERFORMING ARTS
theviolinchannel.com

Salzburg Festival Announces New President

The Salzburg Festival has named Kristina Hammer as its new President, with an initial five-year contract running from January 2022 to December 2026. The board voted unanimously in Hammer's favor, following a final round where six shortlisted applicants pitched their concepts for the festival. Hammer has a background in marketing...
SOCIETY
operawire.com

Cecilia Bartoli, Piotr Beczala, Ildar Abdrazakov, Maria Agresta & Rolando Villazón Headline Salzburg Whitsun Festival 2022 Season

The Salzburg Whitsun Festival has announced its 2022 slate, focusing on the Spanish city of Seville. “There are said to be 153 operas set in and around Seville. It is a city which unites a unique mixture of proud ancient cultures which has generated and inspired incredibly varied music and enchants visitors with its stunningly bright light, its blistering heat, its intoxicating orange blossom scent,” the Festival Press Release noted.
CECILIA BARTOLI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Orff
Person
Christof Loy
Person
Teodor Currentzis
Person
Cecilia Bartoli
Person
Anna Netrebko
NME

Outlook Festival to launch in UK next summer

Outlook Festival has announced that the Croatian-based soundsystem event is heading to the UK in 2022. The four-day festival, which will continue to celebrate soundsystem culture and bass music much like it did in its early beginnings, is set to take place at Cheshire’s Cholmondeley Castle, kicking off on June 30 through to July 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
Empire

Sundance Film Festival London Returns In June Next Year

Thanks to careful health provisions and its successful tour outside the capital, Sundance Film Festival London returned this year with the likes of Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers and Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor. And the team has just announced that it'll be back again next year, setting up a run in June.
MOVIES
operawire.com

NDR Radiophilharmonie Postpones Brahms Festival For 2023

The NDR Radiophilharmonie has announced that it was forced to postpone the already scheduled 2022 Brahms Festival. “With the Brahms Festival, we wanted to offer our audience in the dome hall a similarly intense experience as we did with the Beethoven Festival in autumn 2019. Unfortunately, this is not possible under the current pandemic conditions and the associated restrictions for concert performances,” said the Manager of the NDR Radiophilharmonie Matthias Ilkenhans.
FESTIVAL
operawire.com

Carmela Remigio to Receive the Premio Piccinni

Carmela Remigio has been awarded the 40th Premio Piccinni. The Italian soprano will receive the award in a gala on Jan. 16, 2022, in Italy. The soprano joins a list of artists, who have received the award including Sylvano Bussotti, Franco Zeffirelli, Joan Sutherland, and Nicolai Ghiaurov. Remigio has received...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salzburg Festival#Russia#England#Asian#Austrian#Bart K
mountainlake.org

Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli – Live in Central Park 10th Anniversary | Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti, and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
PERFORMING ARTS
Billboard

Andrea Bocelli and His Son Matteo on Sharing the Stage & Christmas Traditions

As the most famous living opera singer on earth, Andrea Bocelli is a global superstar whose decades-long career has garnered the Italian tenor international acclaim and crossover appeal, earning nine top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and an international hit with his signature song, “Con te partirò.”
MUSIC
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pasadenanow.com

New Music Festival ‘This Ain’t No Picnic’ Announced for Rose Bowl Next Summer

A new format music festival with six stages of artists spanning a wide range of genres from the past, present, and future is coming to the Rose Bowl next summer. This Ain’t No Picnic, coming August 27 and 28, will offer up LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, and Le Tigre among the performers. In this show, Le Tigre are reuniting for their first performance in 12 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
classicfm.com

Mozart’s best music: 15 of his greatest works

Opera, piano music, symphonies or concertos – Mozart’s music has something for everyone. Here's our pick of 15 great pieces, so you listen for yourself and discover the essential Mozart downloads. 1. Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major. A cheery skipping horn tune coupled with playful...
MUSIC
jazzwise.com

Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival presents the Scottish Jazz Weekend this December

A diverse selection of Scottish rising stars and some international names gather for a weekend of jazz in all its forms. Scottish Jazz Weekend presents a programme that runs from the early days of jazz in New Orleans to modern jazz and music created in recent months. With seven concerts running from 10 -12 December 2021 live and online at Assembly Roxy. The Scottish Jazz Weekend is just one of the events Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival (EJBF) runs out with the main festival in July, thanks to funding from PLaCE.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside the Magic

Surprise Artist Returns For EPCOT’s Next Major Festival

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts event, which happens once a year, will continue next year with a very special Guest. The Festival of the Arts event at Disney’s EPCOT is an immersive experience that lets Guests explore various local and international arts with three main categories, including culinary arts, performing arts, and the visual arts. When thinking about this exciting event, it makes sense for it to take place at Disney World’s EPCOT Park as EPCOT itself is a celebration of which Disney describes as an amazing, immersive tour of artists from around the world. One special fan-favorite artist has just announced their return to this festival.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Les Arcs European Film Festival Kicks Off With ‘Lamb’ Screening, Packed Industry Sidebar

In spite of a new wave of COVID-19, a snow storm and train cancelations, Les Arcs European Film Festival kicked off its 13th edition on Dec. 10 with a festive opening night ceremony highlighted was the presence of Swedish star Noomi Rapace who introduced her film “Lamb” on stage. Vladimar Jóhannsson’s feature debut, “Lamb,” world premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. It is now representing Iceland in the best international feature Oscar race. Rapace said it was a “very personal film, close to (her) heart” and added that she was pleased to have it played...
MOVIES
Travel Weekly

MSC Virtuosa to return to UK next summer

MSC Cruises will bring MSC Virtuosa back to Southampton next summer before it deploys another ship during the winter season. MSC Virtuosa, which can carry up to 6,300-passengers, will operate a mix of 20 sailings, ranging in length from two to 14 nights calling into destinations in Norway, the Baltics and the western Mediterranean. Voyages are now available to book.
WORLD
udiscovermusic.com

‘I Have A Dream’: The Story Behind The ABBA Song

What evokes the spirit of Christmas more strongly than a children’s choir? Though ABBA’s “I Have A Dream” isn’t strictly a festive song, its December 7, 1979 issue as a single (and the end-of-the-millennium chart-topping glory it would gift Westlife, 20 years later) now finds it as familiar at that time of year as mulled wine and stollen.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

The chart-topping pop stars making classical strings the star of the show

Clean Bandit lit up London’s O2 Arena with their chart-topping, classical music-influenced electropop set. Founded in 2008, Clean Bandit are a British electronic music group who incorporate classical pieces by composers such as Mozart and Shostakovich into their music. The group performed live at The O2 Arena for Capital’s...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
362K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy