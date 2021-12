Business Intelligence tools give you the data you need to process reports, create dashboards and visuals. With integrated data, employees can make decisions faster, improve their performance, find new sources of financing, monitor market trends, calculate KPIs correctly, and never lose the opportunity of new business growth. Looker, Tableau, and Qlik Sense are the most widely used BI tools. Let us compare them and find out who wins in 2022. Before we step forward to compare them, let us first understand what Looker, Tableau, and Qlik Sense are and the features of Looker, Tableau, and Qlik Sense.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO