Stuff-A-Cruiser With Toys In Palm Springs This Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is making sure plenty of tails are wagging this holiday season. They are hosting a drive-thru pet pantry in west suburban Brookfield to support pet owners in need. Some pets even came all decked out in Christmas costumes. Sheriff Tom Dart, who is also a dog lover, says people don’t always realize how serious the need is — especially during the pandemic. “Since COVID hit, where we are not only helping distribute meals for senior citizens, but we’re also helping get dog food to people,” said Dart. “Which seems a little bit strange but it isn’t. Some of the houses we went to we found that the dogs were not getting fed, and the seniors in particularly were often not feeding themselves at the expense of themselves to feed their dogs. Not only was there lots of dog and cat food on hand, but there were toothbrushes for dogs and plenty of waste bags for humans to pick up after their pets.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO