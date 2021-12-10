ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

American Routes Shortcuts: Eddie Cotton, Jr.

wwno.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Cotton: My mama had brothers, and every now and then you would ride with them. They didn’t listen to the gospel station; they listened to the blues stations. And I started hearing guys like Howlin’ Wolf, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Elmore James. I heard all the big names that have...

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Washington

The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
wwno.org

Emergency response continues in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes in South and Midwest

Search and rescue efforts remain in effect throughout western Kentucky after multiple tornadoes decimated parts of the state on Friday evening and Saturday morning, leaving many communities destroyed. In that time frame, dozens of tornadoes moved across six states: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Mississippi — including one massive...
KENTUCKY STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Considered: How a Louisiana billionaire avoided paying income taxes for over a decade

In excerpts from two past interviews, Nick Spitzer and Susan Larson interview novelist Anne Rice, who passed away Saturday. Patrick Madden joined WWNO in 2019 as its first-ever Regional News Director, overseeing news reporting at WWNO, as well as our partner station WRKF Baton Rouge. Madden also serves as one of the hosts of Louisiana Considered, and co-hosts Friday's Politics Roundtable on Louisiana Considered with Stephanie Grace, columnist for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Shortcuts#Play Music#Subway#American Routes#Ec#The Cotton Club
wwno.org

COVID vaccines added to Louisiana school shots list by Gov. John Bel Edwards

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is moving forward with a Louisiana Department of Health plan to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of required immunizations for Louisiana school children, overriding the Republican-controlled state legislative committee that voted against the rule last week. In a letter to House Health and Welfare...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

The Reading Life: Cybèle Gontar

Susan Larson talks with Cybèle T. Gontar, author of “A Century on Harmony Street: The Kohlmaier Cabinetmakers of New Orleans.”. The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BamaCentral

Will Anderson Jr. Secures Unanimous All-American Status; Evan Neal, Bryce Young Consensus Choices

University of Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson became a unanimous All-American for the 2021 college football season when the American Football Coaches Association announced its first- and second-team selections Wednesday morning. Quarterback Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy, and tackle Evan Neal secured consensus All-American status. The AFCA is...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy