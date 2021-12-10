ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Discovery season 4, episode 4 review: "Needs someone to reignite its warp core"

By Richard Edwards
 5 days ago
It’s not the end for Tilly, of course, and we’d be surprised if this is the last we see of Disco’s most enthusiastic officer. But after a pair of episodes that have sapped the season’s momentum, the show needs someone to reignite its warp core. Rarely has a show been holding...

Black Enterprise

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green Gives Whoopi Goldberg Her Flowers On ‘The View’

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green is making history as the first Black woman to serve in a Captain role on Star Trek. While appearing on The View to talk about the history she’s making on Star Trek: Discovery, Martin-Green took a moment to credit Whoopi Goldberg for all she represents for Black women in Hollywood. While also shouting out Nichelle Nichols, who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, Martin-Green took a moment to give Goldberg and Nichols their flowers for paving the way for her to continue breaking glass ceilings into the new generation.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Mamma Mia and Star Trek: Discovery stars in new rom-com

An exciting new rom-com starring Lily James and Shazad Latif is in the works – and our first look at What's Love Got to Do With It? is here already. Starring Mamma Mia! star Lily James and Star Trek: Discovery's Shazad Latif, What's Love Got to Do With It? bills itself as a "cross-cultural British rom-com".
MOVIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Chooses To Live With Geordi On ‘Picard’ And The Latest Episode Of ‘Discovery’

[Prodigy episode 105 talk starts at 9:53 / Discovery review starts at 23:13]. Tony and Laurie talk about LeVar Burton’s new interview in Rolling Stone, where he talks about the chances of him appearing on Star Trek: Picard as well as his disappointment with Geordi’s storylines on TNG. They share the news that Prodigy‘s first episode will air on Nickelodeon, then check in with Tony’s niece and nephew, Ani and David, to see what they thought of Prodigy episode 105, “Terror Firma.”
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Speculates On Possible Crossovers And Reviews ‘Discovery’ “All Is Possible”

Tony and Laurie discuss an interview with Alex Kurtzman that leads them to speculate on possible Star Trek Universe crossovers, plus the news that the Section 31 show is still likely to happen, which leads to an update on of ViacomCBS’ plans for ownership and distribution of the TV franchise. They talk about William Shatner’s upcoming documentary on his trip to space, Nichelle Nichols’ farewell party and NASA award, and when we can expect to see Tig Notaro’s Jet Reno back on Discovery.
TV SERIES
David Cronenberg
Collider

25 Best Episodes of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Ranked

The Star Trek TV universe is currently going strong, and none of it would be possible without Star Trek: The Next Generation. It was a risky follow-up to what, at the time, was a low-budget ‘60s sci-fi show with a cult following and successful film franchise. The Next Generation introduced us to an all-new USS Enterprise and a diverse crew, all set against a political backdrop that paralleled the post-Cold War world. It was a different time in television. By the time Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, launched the second TV series in the franchise, it had been nearly twenty years since the show had been on the small screen (not counting the short-lived animated series voiced by the original cast). TNG’s first season drew strong initial ratings but they dipped considerably midway through its debut year. Given today’s attention spans and fierce competition driven by the ever-multiplying streaming outlets, few shows would be given the time and space TNG needed to find its voice. By the end of the first season, however, it was one of the most popular shows on TV.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Invasion Review: Full of Stars (Season 1 Episode 9)

On the plus side, Invasion Season 1 Episode 9, “Full of Stars,” contains the most action of any episode in the series to date. Stuff actually happens for once. The show genuinely makes some bold choices. People even die! But it all just feels like too little too late. For...
TV SERIES
Space.com

Warp to these Star Trek Blu-Ray deals to explore space, the final frontier

Boldly learn about Star Trek franchises young and old with this set of Blu-Ray deals at Best Buy. The biggest deal is the first three seasons of the Star Trek Discovery series, on sale right now at Best Buy for $84.99. At a 23% discount over the usual price, you can learn about the ongoing series' tardigrade-infused starships at a discount.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Perfect Finale: Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country on its 30th Anniversary

Ricky Church on Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country…. To say Star Trek changed the pop culture landscape when it premiered in 1966 is an understatement to say the least. When the television series got revitalized as feature films and led to a spin-off/soft reboot with Star Trek: The Next Generation and an entirely new cast, it begged the question of just how long The Original Series cast would keep boldly going with their adventures. That question was answered with 1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week. While a few TOS actors would briefly reprise their roles in future Star Trek media, this film marked the final time the original cast were all together for one last adventure on the USS Enterprise.
MOVIES
Deadline

Hero Nation: Celebrating ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green As Barrier-Breaking Captain

“We always knew this was a journey to the chair, but I couldn’t have imagined how rich the journey was going to be to the chair,” Sonequa Martin-Green says on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast about her Michael Burnham finally being named the first Black female Star Trek Captain in Season 4 of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery. Listen to our conversation with Martin-Green and Star Trek: Discovery creator Alex Kurtzman below: “Everything I had to learn as Burnham and all the healing inwardly and accepting of inner self before I sat down in that seat, it’s really amazing,” Martin-Green says. “It makes the fact...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Cool Behind the Scenes Video for STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Shows the Real-Life Holodeck Used To Shoot The Series

I’ve got an awesome new behind the scenes featurette for Star Trek: Discovery for you to watch today that shows off the "real-life holodeck" that is used to when shooting the series. The video features interviews with the cast and crew that about an “AR wall” that was installed at the show's Toronto studio when production began on the series' fourth season.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 episode 8 promo: Will someone kill Hope?

As we prepare for Thursday night’s Legacies season 4 episode 8, we’re set to learn even more about what Hope is truly capable of doing. So far, we’ve figured out quite a bit, and none of it is good for anyone looking to best her. She’s a powerful tribid, is connected directly to the Originals, and doesn’t have any of her humanity still intact. We’ve seen some characters do what she can in order to get through to her, but so far, nothing has gone accordingly to plan.
TV SERIES
pocketgamer.com

Star Trek Timelines is celebrating the release of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 with an entire month of events and giveaways

Tilting Point and Wicked Realm Games’ Star Trek-inspired character collection RPG Star Trek Timelines is celebrating the return of an iconic TV series from the massive franchise. Long-time fans will realise that I am talking about the release of Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery. The launch of a new season brings to Star Trek Timelines an entire month of events, giveaways and brand-new features. Untilthe end of this year, players can enjoy all the updates that have boarded the Enterprise.
VIDEO GAMES
