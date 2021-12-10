ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passbase raises USD 13.5 mln in Series A

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based Passbase has announced a USD 10 million Series A funding round, as well as unveiling a previously unannounced USD 3.5 million Seed-2 investment. The company has plans to extend its suite...

Crypto startup Ramp gets USD 52.7 mln in Series A

UK-based crypto payments infrastructure startup Ramp has raised USD 52.7 million in a Series A funding round. The platform provides developers with a non-custodial payment infrastructure that allows for the collection of digital assets from exchanges and then embedding them into other platforms. This Series A raise arrives six months...
MARKETS
NYDIG crypto firm gets USD 1 bln in funding

US-based Bitcoin firm NYDIG (formerly known as New York Digital Investment Group) has raised USD 1 billion at a valuation of more than USD 7 billion. The firm runs a Bitcoin trading, brokerage, custody and asset-management business that caters to institutional investors. Participants in the investment round included Morgan Stanley, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, and New York Life Insurance, NYDIG said in a news release. All three firms were existing investors in NYDIG.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Plix Raises $5 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Plix, a clean plant-based nutrition brand for daily wellness and strength, has raised $5 million in Series A funding from Guild Capital and RPSG Capital Ventures. The funds will be used for launching several first-of-its-kind products in the nutraceuticals segment...
WEIGHT LOSS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
Mesh Payments receives USD 50 mln in funding

Corporate payment and spend management platform Mesh has raised USD 50 million in Series B funding from several investors, including Falcon Edge Capital and Entrée Capital. The new capital infusion will be used to expand its US operations and deliver additional products aimed to transform the way finance professionals manage payments. Moreover, the fundraising was led by Tiger Global, previously known for backing companies like Square and Facebook, among others.
ECONOMY
Instant Factoring attracts new external financing of EUR 6.3 mln

Instant Factoring, the Romanian fintech that provides microfinance to small companies, has concluded a new round of external financing of 6.3 million euros. This funding raises the total volume of available capital to EUR 12 million, both for Romania and the entity from Serbia, recently opened. The purpose of the financing is to ensure the necessary capital for the company's development in both markets for next year.
SMALL BUSINESS
Volksbanks purchase startup Fincompare

A consortium of banks, including DZ Bank and 4 Volksbanks, have announced taking over the Germany-based loan platform Fincompare. Fincompare is a loan broker for small and medium-sized companies as well as startups. Customers can use the portal digitally to compare credit options with 250 different financial service providers, including banks and private companies. According to a Fincompare representative, the company is pleased to be able to develop technology solutions for the SME financing ecosystem after the deal. As reported by Finance Forward, the purchase price is EUR 15 million.
BUSINESS
Garanti BBVA partners with BlindLook

BBVA’s Turkish franchise has partnered with BlindLook, a social enterprise that develops accessible technologies for the visually impaired. Within the scope of this cooperation, the bank will offer voice services to help visually impaired customers use Garanti BBVA’s mobile app and online banking more comfortably through BlindLook’s audio simulation technology.
BUSINESS
Sumsub rolls out self-start service and anti-fraud platform for SMBs

UK-based AML and online fraud prevention startup Sumsub has launched a Self-Start Service and offers new identity verification plans for small businesses. Small businesses will be provided with remote identification and identity verification by conducting KYC/ AML compliance checks, without having to engage with a support service. Customers can choose from three plans, each with 50 free background checks, including a new Liveness solution – a refined liveness technology for ID verification and onboarding.
ECONOMY
EV ride-hail leasing company Hive raises $30 mln in funding round

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle leasing startup Hive Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it closed a $30 million funding round to expand its fleet for ride-hail drivers who can otherwise not afford the vehicles' higher upfront costs. Backed by environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused investors, the company leases EVs...
BUSINESS
Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
Tradeshift raises USD 200 mln

B2B e-invoicing and accounts payable automation company Tradeshift has raised over USD 200 million in funding from existing and new investors. Tradeshift raised the funding, which includes debt, from Koch Industries, as well as IDC Ventures, LUN Partners, Private Shares, and Fuel Capital. The funding will help to optimise Tradeshift...
BUSINESS
troy concludes financing round and partners with Transaction Capital

Germany-based debt collection fintech and eCAPITAL portfolio company troy has partnered with and received an investment from financial services company Transaction Capital. The investment will be used to further expand the position as a customer experience company in receivables management and to promote internationalisation. Transaction Capital will use the fintech’s debt collection platform to open up new market segments in its home markets in South Africa and Australia. The aim of the cooperation is to purchase portfolios of receivables (non-performing loans).
BUSINESS
DiviPay raises AUD 20 mln in Series A

Australia-based startup DiviPay has received AUD 20 million in its Series A funding round, allowing it to increase its headcount at least fourfold. The company makes spend management easier for SMEs and wants to use the money for international growth. DiviPay's integrated corporate card is now servicing more than 1,000 companies including Canva, Superhero, Slater & Gordon and Michael Hill International, as well as non-profits Uniting AgeWell and the Autism Association of Western Australia.
BUSINESS
Bloom Science Raises USD $12 Million in Series A Financing

Bloom Science is developing novel engineered and rationally selected microbiome-based treatments for neurological and inflammatory diseases with initial programs in Drug Resistant Epilepsy and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) San Diego CA— San Diego based biotech company Bloom Science announced today it successfully closed a USD $12 Million Series A financing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The rise of RiskOps in 2022

Ken Jochims, Director of Product Marketing at Revelock, a Feedzai company, discusses how the increasing complexity of digital fraud trends will give rise to ‘RiskOps’ – risk management through a multi-layered approach to fraud – next year. The banking landscape has fundamentally changed. Consumers across the...
MARKETS

