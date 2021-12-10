11 of the best festive gifts for beauty buffs, from stocking fillers to luxury skincare

For make-up lovers, ‘skintellectuals’ (that’s a skincare intellectual, FYI) and anyone who loves nothing more than a long, hot soak in the bath, Christmas is a time for lots of pre-party pampering and getting glam.

If you’ve got a beauty buff on your gift list, you don’t have to spend a fortune to find the perfect present – but you can if you want. From cute little Secret Santa treats to seriously swanky selections, these gifts are sure to impress…

(Mavala/PA)

1. Mavala Golden Clash 407 Nail Polish, £4.96 (was £6.20), NailPolishDirect

On its own or as a topper for another shade, this glittery gold Mavala mini nail polish is fabulously festive.

(Lush/PA)

2. Lush Hey! Hollywood! Bath Bomb, £5.95 each

From Lush’s Christmas collection, the Hey! Hollywood! Bath Bomb is a mint-scented marvel that makes waves of pink, purple and blue foam as it fizzes away in your tub.

(Boots/PA)

3. No7 Elizabeth Scarlett Travel Brush Collection Limited Edition, £20, Boots

Part of a collaboration with artist and designer Elizabeth Scarlett, this travel-friendly pink flamingo-embroidered pouch comes with a quartet of mini make-up brushes.

(Honest Beauty/PA)

4. Honest Beauty Love Your Lips Tinted Lip Balm Trio, £24, Niche Beauty

From actor Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Beauty, this tinted lip balm trio features fruity shades Lychee Fruit (nude), Summer Melon (rosy pink) and Blood Orange (warm red).

(BareMinerals/PA)

5. BareMinerals Mineralist Aglow Eyeshadow Palette, £28

A festive limited edition featuring one matte and five shimmer shades, this pretty palette is ideal for creating elevated eye looks.

(UpCircle/PA)

6. UpCircle The Fa La Latte Bundle, £29.99 (was £43.43)

Bringing together UpCircle’s Floral Blend Face Scrub (made with repurposed coffee granules) and Espresso Martini Candle with fairtrade coffee beans from Lost Sheep, this gift set will wake up your complexion and your senses.

(Bramley/PA)

7. Bramley Gardener’s Greenhouse Beauty Set, £38, John Lewis

The perfect present for a gardening aficionado, this greenhouse-inspired set contains five travel-size floral and botanical scented bath and body essentials.

(Ciate/PA)

8. Ciate Curated by Hannah Martin, £40

Worth an incredible £134, the five-piece kit curated by renowned make-up artist Hannah Martin contains everything you need to create a range of glam, pinky-hued party looks.

(Glossier/PA)

9. Glossier The Skincare Edit, £42

Glossier devotees (of which there are many) will love this selection of cult classics in mini sizes, including the bestselling Milky Jelly Cleanser, two serums, a moisturiser and two tubes of Balm Dotcom (Original and Rose).

(Jimmy Choo/PA)

10. Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Gift Set, £65, The Perfume Shop

With notes of jasmine, peach and vanilla, I Want Choo is a softly sweet fragrance that works for day or night. This duo of perfume and body lotion lets you layer and intensify the scent.

(Drunk Elephant/PA)

11. Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0, £378, Space NK

The ultimate in skincare indulgence, this hot pink four-wheeled suitcase is filled with 10 full-size Drunk Elephant favourites (including A-Passioni Retinol Cream, C-Firma Fresh Day Serum and TLC Sukari Babyfacial), the whole lot is worth a whopping £562.

