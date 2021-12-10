ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

11 of the best festive gifts for beauty buffs, from stocking fillers to luxury skincare

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DX1A_0dJCGu9Z00

For make-up lovers, ‘skintellectuals’ (that’s a skincare intellectual, FYI) and anyone who loves nothing more than a long, hot soak in the bath, Christmas is a time for lots of pre-party pampering and getting glam.

If you’ve got a beauty buff on your gift list, you don’t have to spend a fortune to find the perfect present – but you can if you want. From cute little Secret Santa treats to seriously swanky selections, these gifts are sure to impress…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVzIx_0dJCGu9Z00
(Mavala/PA)

1. Mavala Golden Clash 407 Nail Polish, £4.96 (was £6.20), NailPolishDirect

On its own or as a topper for another shade, this glittery gold Mavala mini nail polish is fabulously festive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac8sS_0dJCGu9Z00
(Lush/PA)

2. Lush Hey! Hollywood! Bath Bomb, £5.95 each

From Lush’s Christmas collection, the Hey! Hollywood! Bath Bomb is a mint-scented marvel that makes waves of pink, purple and blue foam as it fizzes away in your tub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3eua_0dJCGu9Z00
(Boots/PA)

3. No7 Elizabeth Scarlett Travel Brush Collection Limited Edition, £20, Boots

Part of a collaboration with artist and designer Elizabeth Scarlett, this travel-friendly pink flamingo-embroidered pouch comes with a quartet of mini make-up brushes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fe6Nu_0dJCGu9Z00
(Honest Beauty/PA)

4. Honest Beauty Love Your Lips Tinted Lip Balm Trio, £24, Niche Beauty

From actor Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Beauty, this tinted lip balm trio features fruity shades Lychee Fruit (nude), Summer Melon (rosy pink) and Blood Orange (warm red).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5Now_0dJCGu9Z00
(BareMinerals/PA)

5. BareMinerals Mineralist Aglow Eyeshadow Palette, £28

A festive limited edition featuring one matte and five shimmer shades, this pretty palette is ideal for creating elevated eye looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfDF6_0dJCGu9Z00
(UpCircle/PA)

6. UpCircle The Fa La Latte Bundle, £29.99 (was £43.43)

Bringing together UpCircle’s Floral Blend Face Scrub (made with repurposed coffee granules) and Espresso Martini Candle with fairtrade coffee beans from Lost Sheep, this gift set will wake up your complexion and your senses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7IKv_0dJCGu9Z00
(Bramley/PA)

7. Bramley Gardener’s Greenhouse Beauty Set, £38, John Lewis

The perfect present for a gardening aficionado, this greenhouse-inspired set contains five travel-size floral and botanical scented bath and body essentials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEhgi_0dJCGu9Z00
(Ciate/PA)

8. Ciate Curated by Hannah Martin, £40

Worth an incredible £134, the five-piece kit curated by renowned make-up artist Hannah Martin contains everything you need to create a range of glam, pinky-hued party looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wZSV_0dJCGu9Z00
(Glossier/PA)

9. Glossier The Skincare Edit, £42

Glossier devotees (of which there are many) will love this selection of cult classics in mini sizes, including the bestselling Milky Jelly Cleanser, two serums, a moisturiser and two tubes of Balm Dotcom (Original and Rose).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnZQL_0dJCGu9Z00
(Jimmy Choo/PA)

10. Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Gift Set, £65, The Perfume Shop

With notes of jasmine, peach and vanilla, I Want Choo is a softly sweet fragrance that works for day or night. This duo of perfume and body lotion lets you layer and intensify the scent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wvo7h_0dJCGu9Z00
(Drunk Elephant/PA)

11. Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0, £378, Space NK

The ultimate in skincare indulgence, this hot pink four-wheeled suitcase is filled with 10 full-size Drunk Elephant favourites (including A-Passioni Retinol Cream, C-Firma Fresh Day Serum and TLC Sukari Babyfacial), the whole lot is worth a whopping £562.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Defence minister ‘horrified’ by ‘serious failings’ in £5.5bn Ajax tank programme

A review of the £5.5 billion Ajax light tank programme found it had “serious failings” and exposed military personnel to “potential harm”, a defence minister said. Jeremy Quin told the Commons he was “horrified” by the conclusions of a report into the health and safety concerns around noise and vibration linked with the project, but said: “My hope is that this can still come into service as an absolute first-in-class vehicle.”
MILITARY
ETOnline.com

The Best Holiday Beauty Deals from Fenty Beauty, Nordstrom and More

Cyber Monday is officially over, but that doesn't mean the best beauty sales and makeup deals you've been waiting for all year are too! With Christmas being right around the corner, we'd argue that it's never too early to jump in on the savings of the upcoming holiday shopping season -- especially if they come in the form of Cyber Week beauty sales.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Jessica Alba
Myhighplains.com

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money.
AMARILLO, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Men’s Subscription Boxes for Year-Round Gifting

Stumped this holiday season on what to buy the dude in your life? Whether you’re seeking thoughtfully-curated gifts or want to simplify your own life and get your essentials delivered regularly, some of the best men’s subscription boxes offer hand-picked fashion, self-care and outdoor gear items that are also perfect for gift-giving. Here are 15 great subscription boxes tailored for every type of man and the things he loves. Whether he is passionate about collecting vinyl, exploring new tech, devouring snacks or constantly rearranging his home decor, there are plenty of ways to show him you care with gifts that arrive year-round. 1....
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

The Best Beauty Stocking Stuffer Ideas, According to Nine Celebrity Makeup Artists

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffs#Skincare#Fillers#On Beauty#Stocking#Fyi#Polish#Lush#Honest Beauty#Lychee Fruit#Upcircle#The Fa La Latte Bundle
WKRG

Best holiday gift sets of high-end beauty essentials

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift sets of high-end beauty essentials are best?. Whether you have a beauty junkie on your list or you need to stock up on your own cosmetics, the holidays are the best time to buy prestige beauty products like makeup, haircare, perfume, and skincare.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

Sephora Holiday Sale: The Best Skincare and Makeup Deals from the Beauty for All Event

Make your beauty wishlist and check it twice, because you can now score huge savings on all kinds of top-rated beauty products at Sephora's Beauty for All Event 2021. The beauty retailer's holiday Sale Event is live and is offering 20% off your entire order of skin care, hair care, and makeup and more -- plus 30% off all Sephora Collection until December 12. Just use the code GIFTEASY.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
vegnews.com

The Best 7 Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty Subscription Boxes to Gift this Season

The holidays are a time for family, friends, and of course, stress-induced shopping. Whether or not your vegan lifestyle aligns with your loved ones, all can appreciate a high-quality gift that just so happens to be cruelty-free. Gift-giving can be nearly effortless if you know where to look for these hidden gems, and a cruelty-free and vegan beauty box subscription is one of our favorite items both to give and receive. Not only are they an easy and ethical option, but many offer flexibility in prices, products, and frequency. From the beauty-obsessed to the self-care dabbler, these seven vegan beauty box subscriptions will bring joy to everyone on your list.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

The Best Beauty Stocking Stuffers

Everyone knows that the best gifts come in the smallest packages, which is why filling and opening stockings is always so much fun. It’s even more fun when we’re talking about stocking-size beauty products — and luckily, there are tons of amazing options to choose from this year. Ahead, a guide to the best beauty stocking stuffers on offer right now, from travel-friendly versions of our favorite skin care products to mini holiday gift sets, and even a few full-size items that would fit happily into a stocking. All of these mini gifts cost less than $20, but quite a few ring up at just a few bucks.
MAKEUP
ccm.net

The best high-tech beauty gifts for Christmas in 2021

Our skin and bodies are starting to resent the effects of stress throughout our daily lives, especially in winter. Therefore, in this article we show you our selection of the top beauty gadgets of 2021 that you can offer to your friends or get for yourself for Christmas. Dyson Supersonic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

The Best Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands At Sephora

These days, we could pit-stop anywhere on the virtual beauty sphere to shop a seemingly endless array of eyeshadow palettes, decadent hair potions, and luminous skin-care products. But, for real gems that celebrate diversity and heart while occupying space on our top shelves, we head straight to Sephora's industry-leading assortment of Black-owned beauty brands.
SKIN CARE
theloopnewspaper.com

Featured product: KÜL luxury skincare

We've got your skincare needs covered here at CBD Dependable Solutions, a family owned and operated local retail business. KÜL is one of a few luxury lines we carry in-store to focus on beauty and wellness products to transform your skincare routine. This week's display is a regime of full-spectrum...
TEHACHAPI, CA
theeasttexasweekend.com

Sephora Beauty Director shares the best gifts of the season!

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Something about this time of year always makes us always want to add a little sparkle to our makeup routines! You may have holiday parties coming up, family events, or maybe you’re just looking to try out some new things!. Whether you’re shopping...
MAKEUP
Norwalk Hour

From Pint-Sized Projectors to Rock Band Bobbleheads, These Are the Best Stocking Stuffers to Gift This Year

Nothing feels quite as exciting as unwrapping a huge gift, but sometimes some of the coolest gifts to give (and receive) are stocking stuffers. From audio gear to cool gadgets (or a side of booze and hot sauce), the real stars of the gifting season might not come in a big package with a bow on top, but rather as a small stocking stuffer that’s just as impressive. If you’re looking for the best stocking stuffers to give to friends and family this year, we have you covered.
ELECTRONICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy