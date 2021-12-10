ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania hospitals battling increase in patients as COVID-19 cases spike

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Doctors and nurses across western Pennsylvania are overextending to treat COVID-19 patients as many hospitals reach or exceed capacity.

All UPMC hospitals are at or above capacity, officials said.

They’re not the only hospitals battling increasing patient numbers.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Western Pennsylvania hospitals reporting high numbers of COVID-19 patients, rising number of deaths

As COVID-19 cases surge toward levels not seen since last winter, nearly 84% of ICU beds across the state are full. That’s higher than the national average of 79%.

Of those ICU beds in Pennsylvania, 27% are held by COVID-19 patients, compared to less than 19% nationwide.

Even UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is seeing growing patient numbers, reaching its highest level since the pandemic began.

Doctors are urging people to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster.

“What we have seen is that this vaccine is safe and it protects children from infection and even more so from hospitalization, and even more so from dying from COVID. This vaccine is critically important,” said Dr. Andrew Nowalk, associate professor of pediatrics and clinical director of infectious diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Currently, UPMC is treating around 840 patients across all locations. That’s still lower than its early pandemic peak of 1,200.

UPMC officials said despite all locations being at or above capacity, they are all still open and accepting patients.

