ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Clayton Bahr's favorite songs of 2021

By KOSU
kosu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Bahr, the host of B Sides, shares his 2021 favorites list. The list includes songs by Arlo Parks, José González, Lucy Dacus and more, in no particular order. Middle Kids - "Questions" Midnight Sister - "Satellite" Pearl Charles - "Only for Tonight" Clap Your Hands Say...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Here are our staff's favorite holiday songs -- What are yours?

MANSFIELD -- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and the holiday songs are filling the air. Even those who ho hum them will still hum them. Sometimes we don't understand the power these tunes carry. In the George Clooney-Matt Damon film Monuments Men, Bill Murray's character shows the power of such a song. Set in World War II near the front, he gets a package from home that includes a recording from his daughter.
MANSFIELD, OH
vanyaland.com

Year in ReView: Vanyaland’s 21 favorite national songs of 2021

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Vanyaland’s Year in ReView coverage for 2021. It’s been a year, huh? Luckily, we’ve had incredible art across the spectrum of music, comedy, and film to help us from going totally insane. As we raise a glass to the year that was, check out all our 2021 Year In ReView coverage as it surfaces throughout the week and into the holidays.
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Maren Morris Names Her Favorite Song on Ryan Hurd’s Album, Pelago

Ryan Hurd recently released his debut album, Pelago…. …which features the smash-hit song “Chasing After You” with his wife Maren Morris. While that track from the album is the favorite of many, Maren shares her favorite from Pelago, “I have a couple of favorites, but the one that I’m excited for everyone to hear is called ‘Hell Is An Island.’ And it’s just a really unexpected turn from what you think it will be about. The title is just so mysterious and when you hear it, I don’t want to give anything away but it’s just very jammy and you just want to like hear it at a festival and rock out. But it’s, it’s also just a brilliant lyric, but I’m jealous. I’m jealous I wasn’t a writer on it. That’s the ultimate compliment.”
MUSIC
kosu.org

Mick Jenkins: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Beneath Mick Jenkins' smooth veneer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Cyrus
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Pearl Charles
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Arlo Parks
kosu.org

Quinn Christopherson, 'Loaded Gun'

"Who would ever pay to see me?" Quinn Christopherson humbly asks on "Loaded Gun," the third and final track off his I Am Bubblegum EP. Christopherson wrote the song before winning NPR Music's 2019 Tiny Desk Contest and touring with artists like Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett — back when he thought he'd "never get to play music out of Alaska," as he says in a press statement.
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Anthrax's Charlie Benante Picks Favorite Album, Song, TV of Year

Get Anthrax vinyl and merch — including an exclusive Revolver Spring Issue bundle featuring a limited-edition Anthrax shirt with original Charlie Benante artwork — at Revolver's store. 2021 has, without a doubt, been one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The invisible elephant in the...
MUSIC
Billboard

What’s Your All-Time Favorite Christmas Song? Vote!

It’s the first day of December, which means one thing: It’s finally and officially time for Christmas music. Sure, there’s the endless debate about soundtracking Thanksgiving or whether to start the day after, but with the turn of the calendar page, there’s no denying it’s time to crank up the Christmas tunes.
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan Picks Favorite Album, Song, Movie

Revolver has teamed with Cattle Decapitation on a limited-edition "Streptococci" vinyl variant of their 2000 sophomore album Homovore on "opaque red, pink and bone white splatter" wax. Only 300 were made — get yours before they're gone!. 2021 has, without a doubt, been one of the most memorable years in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyhsy
kosu.org

Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2021

Each month, NPR Music asks music programmers, station hosts and producers across the country to pick the songs they can't stop spinning. Now, as we look back on our favorite songs, albums and artists of 2021, we're highlighting some of public radio's most-loved songs of the year. Here they are, in alphabetical order.
MUSIC
Mashed

This Is Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Christmas Song

It happens every holiday season. We replace our work-out playlist laden with the songs from Eminem and Megan Thee Stallion or our pasta timer playlists featuring our favorite Italian artists for something more seasonal that appeals to kids from 1 to 92. Whether your playlist starts with Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas," and honestly, how can it not? Or you prefer a dreamy, wintery classic like Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" or even a soothing and melodic lullaby-like "Silent Night," tis the season to feel the magical vibes that these tunes stir up.
MUSIC
knkx.org

Best of the Blues 2021: John Kessler's favorite songs of the year

Christone "Kingfish” Ingram — “Another Life Goes By”. At 22 years old, Kingfish is a bona fide blues prodigy who has been mentored by Buddy Guy. Since his first release in 2019, he has earned seven Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. And 662 has been nominated this year for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Kingfish is an ace guitarist, but he has wisely put his energy into songwriting, making that the focus and letting his guitar support the mood of the song. This tune has a modern R&B feel, and Kingfish speaks plainly about racial injustice and violence that are sadly a part of life in America, particularly for young Black men.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
TheAtlantaVoice

Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Touche Amore’s Clayton Stevens tells us about his 10 favorite albums of 2021

In 2021, returned to the road on a tour opening for Thrice, announced their first headlining tour supporting 2020's great Lament for 2022, announced a 416-page art book, released an album of Lament demos, and released two cover songs. With the year coming to a close, we asked the band what music they loved most this year, and guitarist Clayton Stevens made us a list of his 10 favorite albums of 2021. It includes records by Manchester Orchestra, Julien Baker, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Fucked Up, and more, and Clayton gave commentary on each pick. See his full list below.
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Angel Du$t's Justice Tripp Picks Favorite Album, Song, Live Show

We teamed with Angel Du$t for an exclusive vinyl variant of their new album, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, which sold out immediately. Head over to Revolver's store to see our other Angel Du$t offerings and browse the full selection of our limited-edition vinyl. 2021 has, without a doubt,...
MUSIC
kosu.org

Moin, 'Crappy Dreams Count'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying is recommending songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Moin is a post-punk trio with deep ties to London's electronic music scene — Joe Andrews and Tom Halstead make up Raime with percussionist Valentina Magaletti (Tomaga, Vanishing Twin) — and you can hear that precision infiltrate its debut album, Moot! The exclamation point in the album title is well earned; this is a dagger play of riff wreckage, with bass lines that groove as much as they open portals to other dimensions. The band exists somewhere in the deconstructed '90s punk nexus of Fugazi, Unwound and Shellac, but its high-definition payoff is somehow more psychedelic. For me, Magaletti's drumming is the draw, especially on a track like "Crappy Dreams Count" – the claustrophobic riff repeats and mutates throughout, but the drums shiver and shake with the electricity of a drum machine that's grown limbs.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy