ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

China Evergrande chairman’s stake drops to 59.8% on forced selling -filing

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Chairman Hui Ka Yan’s shareholding in embattled China Evergrande Group has dropped to 59.78% from 61.88%, Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed, in a forced selling by...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

China EV, battery makers grapple with graphite squeeze

(Reuters) – As they scour the globe for the lithium, nickel and cobalt resources needed to keep China on top in the electric vehicle (EV) stakes, Chinese battery and EV makers are fretting about supply of another mineral closer to home – graphite. Graphite, in both natural and...
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

European shares inch higher as investors eye major Fed policy outcome

(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus measures to counter broadening inflationary risks. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% at 471.84 points, as of 0831 GMT....
STOCKS
wincountry.com

China adds new incentives for banks to lend to small businesses

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up support for small businesses, unveiling new financial incentives for local banks to lend to those companies, according to a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday. Since early last year, Chinese authorities have introduced a raft of measures to support small...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Stock Exchange#Reuters#China Evergrande Group#Fitch
Benzinga

China Evergrande Defaults! Now What?

​China Evergrande, the second-largest real estate developer in China, has been narrowly dodging default for months. The Company has more than US $300 billion in debt that, as it warned the market back in September, it believed would be difficult for it to service. (As an aside, it is believed that China Evergrande could have an additional US $150 billion in debt, off its official financial books).
ECONOMY
AFP

China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease. The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) cleared the way for Brazil to resume exports when it ruled there was "insignificant risk" from mad cow disease to human or animal health, Brazil's agriculture ministry said. The ban had sent share prices plunging for Brazilian meat processing companies when it was announced.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Dollar rises versus rivals after Fed speeds tapering process

The U.S. dollar strengthened versus major rivals Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, moved to accelerate the wind-down of its monthly bond purchases, putting them on track to finish by March. The move is also seen clearing the way for rate increases, with policy makers penciling in three hikes by the end of 2022, according to the so-called dot plot. The euro.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
AFP

China Mobile gets nod for Shanghai debut after US delisting

State-owned China Mobile has received approval to list publicly in Shanghai, documents showed, nearly a year after it was delisted in the United States along with two other Chinese telecom giants as tensions between Beijing and Washington soared. But the tide had turned as tensions between Beijing and Washington have soared, with China's government encouraging companies to list on domestic exchanges as part of a push to keep big tech players closer to home and help develop the country's capital markets. bys/dma/oho
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Asia report: Stocks weaker as Omicron reaches China

Stocks were weaker across the board in Asia on Tuesday, as concerns around the economic impact of the ‘Omicron’ Covid-19 variant reemerged. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.73% at 28,432.64, as the yen weakened 0.04% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.59. It was...
STOCKS
wkzo.com

Brazil’s Vale sells stake in U.S. California Steel to Nucor

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50% stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation for $400 million. Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Israeli banks may resume regular dividends in 2022, regulator says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel’s banking regulator said on Monday that Israeli banks could resume regular divided payouts starting in 2022, cancelling a temporary directive made at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic while cautioning banks over market uncertainty caused by the virus. “With the return to orderly economic activity, the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
investing.com

Blackstone Slips as Vice Chairman James Sells Partial Stake

Investing.com – Blackstone stock (NYSE:BX) traded 3.5% lower in Wednesday’s premarket as the company revealed a sale of shares by Hamilton E. James, its executive vice chairman. James sold 3.71 million shares of the private equity giant for around $500 million. The sale constitutes around 0.3% of the...
STOCKS
Reuters

China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period, four people with knowledge of the matter said, pushing the cash-strapped property developer closer to formal default. Failure to make $82.5 million in...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy