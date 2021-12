SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Coffee grounds, eggshells, and moldy pomegranates won’t go in Sacramento trashcans for much longer, due to a mandatory residential food waste recycling program set to start in 2022. The law will have Californians putting organics and edible waste in their yard waste or green bin as an effort to get it out of landfills and fight short-lived climate pollutants. Exactly when the law kicks in depends on where you live. In the City of Sacramento, for example, the program is set to start sometime in the summer of 2022. It will follow a months-long campaign geared towards education ahead...

