Should I make a home-made bath bomb?

 5 days ago
Illustration: Edith Pritchett/the Guardian

The hack

Less a TikTok trend and more a spot of DIY Christmas cheer – but how easy is it to make a bath bomb at home?

The promise

Bath bombs are a fun, nostalgic way to dial up your bathtime fun. In hot water, the bicarb fizzes and the bomb – which often contains essential oils, colouring and fragrance – dissolves. Lush invented them in the 1980s, and there are now scores of recipes online.

The test

I feel anxious (at school I routinely made things explode in chemistry lessons), but I get my kit ready like a good scientist and follow the tutorials to the letter. For moulds I’m using silicone ice cube trays, but yoghurt pots work too. I start by mixing 100g of bicarbonate of soda, 50g of citric acid and 25g of cornflour. A quick whisk later, and I’m relieved it hasn’t blown up. In another bowl I mix two tablespoons of olive oil, three drops of lavender essential oil and a couple of drops of pink food colouring. I whisk the oil mix into the dry mix, adding a quarter of a teaspoon of water at the end. I’m left with a semi-mouldable dough, which I press into my tray and leave to dry for four hours. Later I pop them out of the mould, mostly intact.

The verdict

They totally worked: my bath bombs make for a pleasingly effervescent bath and could be a fun (albeit messy) family activity.

