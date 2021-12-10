Salzburg Festival projects return to normal next summer

“Parallel Mothers” is Spanish composer Alberto Iglesias’ 13th film for director Pedro Almodóvar and, says Iglesias, “the best experience working for him” to date.
The Madrid-based composer is a three-time Oscar nominee, but none of those films (“The Constant Gardener,” “The Kite Runner,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”) were by Almodóvar, his filmmaking partner since 1995.
He has six Goya Awards, Spain’s equivalent of the Oscar, for Almodóvar films, including art-house hits “All About My Mother,” “Talk to Her,” “Volver,” “Broken Embraces,” “The Skin I Live In” and “Pain and Glory.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe Monday for his “Parallel Mothers”...
Comments / 0