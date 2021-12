LANCASTER, Pa. — A man facing charges for his role in the shooting at the Park City Center in October plead not guilty in court on Friday. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, of Lancaster, appeared in court today for his arraignment on charges related to the Oct. 17 shooting at Park City Center where four people were shot and two others were injured trying to escape.

