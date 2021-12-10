Booster clinic happening in Mahoning County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, averting a trial but likely extending the time he is already spending behind bars on a state conviction. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted...
NEW YORK (AP) — The revelation that Fox News Channel personalities sent text messages to the White House during the Jan. 6 insurrection is another example of how the network’s stars sought to influence then-President Donald Trump instead of simply reporting or commenting on him. Sean Hannity, Laura...
A new study out of South Africa claims that two doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine give up to 70% protection against hospitalization from the Omicron variant, despite an increase in children being hospitalized by the new variant. Debora Patta speaks with a pediatrician.
An autopsy on former NFL player Phillips Adams reveals he suffered from unusually severe brain disease. Police say the former NFL player killed a prominent physician and five other people in a South Carolina home. Nikki Battiste has the details.
(CNN) — There's a tendency to lump the vote by the House on Tuesday night to recommend criminal contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the same pile as a previous House vote to do the same to former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon.
Washington — President Biden is in Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from a string of tornadoes that devastated the state and left at least 74 dead and scores more unaccounted for. Mr. Biden began his trip with an aerial tour of Mayfield, which was devastated by a long-track...
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting short a three-country swing through Southeast Asia after a member of the press traveling with the secretary tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken's delegation learned of the positive COVID-19 test...
