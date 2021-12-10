ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centereach, NY

Husband arrested after body of missing Long Island mom found in forest: police

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dqkpi_0dJCDxh700

CENTEREACH, L.I.– A Long Island man was arrested on murder charges Thursday after police found the body of his wife in a state forest near their Centereach home, weeks after she went missing, authorities said.

Melissa Molinari, 38, was last seen at her home on Lolly Lane just before thanksgiving, on Nov. 21, according to police.

The mother of four was reported missing by a friend 11 days later on Dec. 2, officials said. Her vehicle had been left at home, authorities said.

The search for Molinari ramped up earlier this week, leading to the discovery of her body Thursday in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest, just off Currans Road in Middle Island, police said.

The area of the forest where Molinari was found is just over 10 miles from the couple’s home, according to Google Maps.

Authorities said her body was transported to the Suffolk County medical examiner for an autopsy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoYQ7_0dJCDxh700
Long Island mother of four Melissa Molinari was found dead on Dec. 9, 2021, weeks after she went missing just before Thanksgiving, police said on Dec. 10, 2021. (Credit: Suffolk County Police)

Soon after, police arrested Marcello Molinari, 43, on second-degree murder charges, officials said. The husband and father was held overnight at the local precinct and was expected to be arraigned Friday.

The woman’s death and disappearance remained under investigation Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

Patti Purr
5d ago

That is terribly sad. The poor children will now grow up without a mother and father. People need to think before they act!! RIP 🙏😇 Prayers for the family!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centereach, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Centereach, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Middle Island, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn deli worker fatally shot in head in robbery gone wrong: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn deli worker was killed when he was shot in the head Tuesday night during a robbery gone wrong, police said. Police responded just before 7:35 p.m. to a 911 call of a man shot inside 803 Flatbush Avenue, at the corner of Caton Avenue in Flatbush, authorities said. Responding officers […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 teens stabbed in Staten Island: NYPD

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island — Two teens were stabbed by an unknown man last week in Staten Island, according to police, who were searching for the suspect Monday. It happened on Wednesday at about 9 a.m. near Richmond Terrace and Jewett Avenue. The unidentified male approached two 19-year-old men; he stabbed on in the forearm […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man killed in Brooklyn apartment fire: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man is dead after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment early Wednesday, according to the NYPD. Police said officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to a 911 call for a fire in an apartment at the Brevoort Houses NYCHA complex on Ralph Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. An NYPD spokesperson […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police Precinct#Suffolk County Police#Murder#L I#Google Maps
PIX11

Missing 20-year-old in Yonkers may be in need of medical attention: police

YONKERS, N.Y. — Authorities in Yonkers were searching early Tuesday for a missing 20-year-old girl who they said may be in need of medical attention after vanishing late Monday night. Police said Nicole Filpo, who is believed to possibly be suicidal, was last seen on Dunbar Street in Yonkers around 10 p.m. Officials described Filpo […]
PIX11

2 dead after fire rips through Queens apartment: FDNY

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — A man and woman were killed when fire ripped through a Queens apartment building early Wednesday morning, according to police. Authorities said the call came in just after 4:30 a.m. for fire on the fourth floor of the residential building located at 71-02 162nd Street, at the corner of 71st Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

79-year-old woman killed in Queens hit-and-run: NYPD

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A 79-year-old woman was struck and left for dead in an hit-and-run in Queens on Monday evening, according to the NYPD. Police said officers responded around 5:53 p.m. to a report of a vehicle collision near the corner of Cooper Avenue and 83rd Street, in the Middle Village neighborhood. According to […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Attacker pushes man onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man punched a commuter in the face, then pushed him onto the subway tracks in a Brooklyn station, police said Monday. The 22-year-old victim suffered a fractured left arm and wrist, lacerations to his left knee and bruising to his right knee when he was shoved onto the roadbed at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

FDNY fights 3-alarm blaze in the Bronx; two civilians injured

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Firefighters battled a blaze in the Bronx after a building caught fire and spread to a second structure, FDNY officials said. The FDNY got a report of the three-alarm fire at a Mead Street residence at about 7:46 p.m. Two civilians sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated on scene, officials […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police officer shot in Newark, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark police officer was shot during an incident in Newark Tuesday night. Few details were available, though officials said it happened just after 8:35 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street. The officer suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, with […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy