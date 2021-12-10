Husband arrested after body of missing Long Island mom found in forest: police

CENTEREACH, L.I.– A Long Island man was arrested on murder charges Thursday after police found the body of his wife in a state forest near their Centereach home, weeks after she went missing, authorities said.

Melissa Molinari, 38, was last seen at her home on Lolly Lane just before thanksgiving, on Nov. 21, according to police.

The mother of four was reported missing by a friend 11 days later on Dec. 2, officials said. Her vehicle had been left at home, authorities said.

The search for Molinari ramped up earlier this week, leading to the discovery of her body Thursday in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest, just off Currans Road in Middle Island, police said.

The area of the forest where Molinari was found is just over 10 miles from the couple’s home, according to Google Maps.

Authorities said her body was transported to the Suffolk County medical examiner for an autopsy.

Long Island mother of four Melissa Molinari was found dead on Dec. 9, 2021, weeks after she went missing just before Thanksgiving, police said on Dec. 10, 2021. (Credit: Suffolk County Police)

Soon after, police arrested Marcello Molinari, 43, on second-degree murder charges, officials said. The husband and father was held overnight at the local precinct and was expected to be arraigned Friday.

The woman’s death and disappearance remained under investigation Friday morning.

