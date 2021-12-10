ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Jenkins: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Rodney Carmichael
 5 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Beneath Mick Jenkins' smooth...

TheAtlantaVoice

Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
HipHopDX.com

Review - Mick Jenkins 'Elephant In The Room' Reverts To Old Tricks For Solid Results

Mick Jenkins had his fans worried. Albums such as The Healing Component and Pieces Of A Man saw him wrestling with massive concepts related to love, race and life’s truths, consistently biting off more than he could chew, and much more than the listener could digest. His last project, The Circus, felt more like a simplification of his art, finally accepting he may never leave the shadows of his breakout mixtape The Water(s). So instead of trying to top it, Jenkins decided to borrow elements from what worked in 2014.
Joshua Bryant
Scottie Pippen
Bobby Carter
Olivia Rodrigo: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Stepping into a DMV when you're about...
The FADER

Arooj Aftab shares Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Arooj Aftab has shared an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The performance features the final three songs of her April album, Vulture Prince, including the Grammy-nominated "Mohabbat" (Best Global Music Performance), which gained traction after Barack Obama included it in his 2021 summer playlist. The Brooklyn-based vocalist, musician, and composer, born and raised in Pakistan, is also nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy. The new footage comes with the news of her signing to Verve Records, announced today.
knpr

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. What a remarkable sight to...
klcc.org

Quinn Christopherson, 'Loaded Gun'

"Who would ever pay to see me?" Quinn Christopherson humbly asks on "Loaded Gun," the third and final track off his I Am Bubblegum EP. Christopherson wrote the song before winning NPR Music's 2019 Tiny Desk Contest and touring with artists like Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett — back when he thought he'd "never get to play music out of Alaska," as he says in a press statement.
klcc.org

Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2021

Each month, NPR Music asks music programmers, station hosts and producers across the country to pick the songs they can't stop spinning. Now, as we look back on our favorite songs, albums and artists of 2021, we're highlighting some of public radio's most-loved songs of the year. Here they are, in alphabetical order.
klcc.org

The Best Electronic Music of 2021

As the world began to open up in 2021, so did some of its dance floors and parties, and electronic artists arrived ready to map these spaces with sounds that pushed and challenged listeners to break free. The best electronic music of this year was often filled with heart-bursting passion, in the outright declarations of love for music-making in the work of Porter Robinson and MoMa Ready, and in the metallic, dizzying beauty of hyperpop's many rising stars. An A-list popstar turned to dance music for a remixed reinvention, and a veteran vinyl DJ dug in the crates to craft a joyous debut. From Jersey club to the U.K. underground, 2021's best electronic music looks like a complex melting pot of genre and history united by a fevered dedication to setting fire to the barriers and boundaries of what music can be. —Hazel Cills.
Variety

Alicia Keys on Making a ‘Beautiful Circle’ Back to Her Origins With New Double Album, ‘Keys’

Twenty years into her career as R&B’s most sophisticated and anthemic singer, songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys can still shock and awe. Her biggest surprise, however, after the space-soul-inflected “Alicia” album of 2020, is what she has done on her newly released double album, “Keys.” Running through a morning of promotional appearances in New York, Keys told Variety about the two sides to the “Keys” vibe, the latter word being a touchstone in any Alicia convo. The “Original” side of “Keys,” which speaks to her bluesy, piano-heavy vibe — “a homecoming, if you will” —presents the woman we came to know 20...
klcc.org

Moin, 'Crappy Dreams Count'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying is recommending songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Moin is a post-punk trio with deep ties to London's electronic music scene — Joe Andrews and Tom Halstead make up Raime with percussionist Valentina Magaletti (Tomaga, Vanishing Twin) — and you can hear that precision infiltrate its debut album, Moot! The exclamation point in the album title is well earned; this is a dagger play of riff wreckage, with bass lines that groove as much as they open portals to other dimensions. The band exists somewhere in the deconstructed '90s punk nexus of Fugazi, Unwound and Shellac, but its high-definition payoff is somehow more psychedelic. For me, Magaletti's drumming is the draw, especially on a track like "Crappy Dreams Count" – the claustrophobic riff repeats and mutates throughout, but the drums shiver and shake with the electricity of a drum machine that's grown limbs.
Billboard

It Looks Like Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Will Be at the Very Place She Got Her Driver’s License

Olivia Rodrigo has filmed her very own “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR — and it looks like it took place at the very spot she was issued her driver’s license. “Calling all Olivia Rodrigo-heads: Tomorrow, NPR Music will premiere the Tiny Desk (home) concert from the acclaimed singer-songwriter(!!!!!!),” NPR Music tweeted along with a photo of the performance, which features the Sour star wearing a fuzzy purple and red sweater with her hair in pigtails. From the photo, it appears that Rodrigo chose to stage her virtual concert at the mystical place where she was awarded her first driver’s license: the DMV.
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
offbeat.com

Michot’s Melody Makers, Tiny Island (Nouveau Electric)

Louie Michot’s Lost Bayou Ramblers and Michot’s Melody Makers have never shied away from pulling in guests from outside their South Louisiana Cajun orbit. A shortlist would include Violent Femmes’ Gordon Gano, Dr. John, actor Scarlett Johansson, The Pogues’ Spider Stacey, and former members of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Leyla...
NME

Watch Wet Leg’s debut appearance on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Wet Leg delivered a four-song set for the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series – watch below. The Isle Of Wight duo (aka Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) played ‘Wet Dream’, viral hit ‘Chaise Longue’ as well as their recent singles ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’ in a laid-back living room set-up alongside their band.
