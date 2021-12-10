MDOT cautions lawmakers against meddling with federal infrastructure money

TUPELO • Leaders at the Mississippi Department of Transportation are warning that federal regulators could slam the brakes on road projects if lawmakers intervene with how new infrastructure money is spent.

Brad White, the executive director of MDOT, met with the Daily Journal’s editorial board last week and said that although additional infrastructure funds are coming to the state, this does not mean the state government can spend the money however it wishes.

“My fear is, because of the last couple years of the federal government, that there's a mindset that this is just free money,” White said.

The transportation director said he and MDOT officials will still need to seek approval from the federal Highway Administration for how it spends additional money.

The money stems from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill the U.S. Congress passed in November. Mississippi is set to receive around $3.6 billion from the federal package, which White said is roughly $1 billion more than the state usually gets.

Most of the transportation department’s funds come from federal dollars, so it has a dual role of following state law while also adhering to federal regulations. If lawmakers appropriate federal money for a specific project that does not meet federal standards, the money could be frozen.

As an example, White said state leaders set federal money aside in statute for a road project in George County, but a federal highway agency would not sign off on the project. This gridlock between state law and federal authorities means MDOT can't use the money at all right now.

White, who previously served as the chief of staff to Gov. Tate Reeves, said he wants to work with legislators to determine some road priorities while simultaneously remaining compliant with federal regulations.

“The Legislature and the commissioners and those of us at the MDOT staff are going to have to work hand in glove to be sure that we’re meeting what we all agree upon as the priorities around the state, but that we’re doing it in a way that allows us to utilize all the federal money," White said.

But some state lawmakers may not be willing to cede control of the funds.

Republican state Sen. Chad McMahan of Guntown said that since White is not an elected official, he and other transportation officials shouldn’t get the final say-so in how those federal dollars are spent.

“The Legislature is the people’s voice, and we’re going to have a say in how that money is allocated,” McMahan said.

As an example, the two-term lawmaker said he would like to see the additional federal dollars used to widen Highway 15 in north Mississippi from two lanes to four.

McMahan said lawmakers will ensure compliance with federal regulations if they earmark the funds for specific projects.

A legislative fissure over spending the additional infrastructure money could become a major issue in the upcoming 2022 legislative session, which already features a packed agenda.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who leads the Senate, said in a statement that state leaders and MDOT continue to “work together to view the federal transportation bill and understand how its resources may best address Mississippi’s road and bridge needs.”

State officials will also decide how to disburse federal economic recovery dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year. The regular 2022 session will begin on Jan. 4.