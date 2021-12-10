ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

CAGLE: Death: An event not the end

Valdosta Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“And I myself perceived also that one event happeneth to them all ... And how dieth the wise man? As the fool” (Ecc. 2: 14-16 KJV). When I was a child, and the family was traveling to grandmother's, I would think of all the things I’d do when we got to...

www.valdostadailytimes.com

Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
LiveScience

When was Jesus born?

The birth of Jesus Christ is commemorated by millions of people around the world with Christmas celebrations on Dec. 25. Yet, most scholars agree that he wasn't born on that day, or even in the year A.D. 1. Why is Jesus' birthday celebrated on December 25?. Researchers have speculated that...
Claremore Progress

The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
#Christian
arcamax.com

If God is perfect, why does He get angry?

Q: If God is perfect, why does He get angry? Isn’t that a sin? – A.G. A: When the Bible tells us that God “is slow to anger” (Nahum 1:3), it simply means that He is patient beyond man’s capability. It takes a great deal to stir God’s anger – but when it happens, it is holy anger because God is pure and righteous. The prophet Nahum preached that God would take revenge on evil. “[He] will not leave the guilty unpunished” (v. 3, NIV). History often reflects that the wicked stay wicked. Who are the wicked? Those who break the law of God, and we have all broken God’s law.
marioncoherald.com

Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ

W. Herschel Ford was pastor of First Baptist Church of El Paso, Texas for many years. During the 1960s, he preached a sermon titled “Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ.”. Note it was not THE seven wonders of Jesus Christ. There are many, many wonders about Jesus Christ. But here are seven:
arcamax.com

Why is the Bible refused as a source of truth?

Q: It seems strange that a book that has been around longer than all others is refused as a source of truth, especially when it is a book filled with hope and promise. – B.H. A: Unlike the books of men, the Bible is a book of promise—and hope—and it...
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Figurative language in the Bible

Sending greetings and blessings to Jewish people who started their celebration of Hanukkah on Nov. 28. The celebration called the Festival of Lights will end on Dec. 6. The Hebrew meaning of the word Hanukkah is dedication. This celebration involves the reflection about their history and guidance from the wisdom of their faith. They share the joy of rituals and traditions with their family and friends. “The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle.” (Irving Greenberg, Rabbi, scholar, and writer). We are called to unity and to remember that all people who honor one God are brothers and sisters of faith.
umc.org

Get Them Talking: God's Home with us

Get Them Talking is a series of resources to help families start conversations about issues of faith. The Word became flesh and made his home among us. John 1:14 Common English Bible. Reflection. Your home is a special place. Whether it is a house, an apartment, or a room you...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Part II: Dear Christian: Are you on the field or just sitting in the stands?

In the previous article I used the example of a sports stadium to comment on the current state of Christianity (to read part one, type my name in the search bar). I contended that being a Christian is like being an athlete, competing in a contest. I compared the sacrifice great athletes make to the selfless service Jesus commanded his followers to make (Luke 9:23). I further compared spectators in the stands to people who are either lukewarm towards Jesus or who simply don’t believe in him, because those who don’t believe or who are lukewarm have the casual attitude of spectators. In contrast to those on the field they are not committed and are interested in being served rather than serving. I maintained that Satan, the enemy of all humankind wants all people to be damned, so he lures them away from serving God by enticing them with pleasures and an attitude that causes them to seek to be served rather than to serve God and humanity.
Times Gazette

What if Adam, Eve avoided forbidden fruit

“Bees wouldn’t sting, bears wouldn’t bite, and bad things wouldn’t happen,” says Amanda, 6. Also, “you could keep lions and tigers for pets,” adds Marci, 9. “The world would be wonderful.”. Amanda and Marci may have been reading the prophet Isaiah, who wrote of a time when the lion will...
panolian.com

Advent wreath reminds us of real Christmas meaning

Mt. Olivet Church was beautifully decorated Sunday so we have to thank Ashley Parish and Renae Johnson for that, but I’m sure Barrett and Will gave a helping hand. Tony Martin’s son-in-law Dwight Arbuckle gave a moving song of the modern Amazing Grace Sunday. Our prayers and best wishes go out to Mr. Tony who sustained injuries when he fell from the stage while practicing for the Christmas program.
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: How can this be?

"And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name JESUS. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end. Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man?" Luke 1:30-34.
outreachmagazine.com

The Mystery of God Becoming a Man

How the wonder of the incarnation gives us encouragement and strength. Two thousand years ago, a question was posed to a group of religious men: “What do you think about the Christ? Whose Son is he?” (Matt. 22:42). This is a question that some of the greatest minds...
