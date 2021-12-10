CAGLE: Death: An event not the end

In the previous article I used the example of a sports stadium to comment on the current state of Christianity (to read part one, type my name in the search bar). I contended that being a Christian is like being an athlete, competing in a contest. I compared the sacrifice great athletes make to the selfless service Jesus commanded his followers to make (Luke 9:23). I further compared spectators in the stands to people who are either lukewarm towards Jesus or who simply don’t believe in him, because those who don’t believe or who are lukewarm have the casual attitude of spectators. In contrast to those on the field they are not committed and are interested in being served rather than serving. I maintained that Satan, the enemy of all humankind wants all people to be damned, so he lures them away from serving God by enticing them with pleasures and an attitude that causes them to seek to be served rather than to serve God and humanity.

