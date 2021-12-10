ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

ELZA: Will Supreme Court restrict an established right?

Valdosta Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court is the only branch of our government required to follow the law. Unlike the President or Congress, it cannot change its decisions with each opinion poll. That does not mean that it cannot change its previous decisions. It means that, unlike the other branches, it must justify those...

Washington Post

Without change, the Supreme Court may nullify itself

The Dec. 8 news article “Panel on high court notes public support for term limits” addressed recommendations in a report from the bipartisan panel of legal scholars regarding the Supreme Court. The court as configured is no longer able to be a fair arbiter of the law or Constitution, and thus we need a change. However, adding more bodies or imposing term limits doesn’t address the problem we have now of egregious political imbalance in a court whose Solomonic feature is to be apolitical.
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Playing Constitutional Calvinball

Gavin Newsom wants to believe that what’s good for Texas is good for California. Shortly after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court allowed a narrow challenge to Texas’s anti-abortion law to go forward while the law remains in force, the Golden State governor vowed that he would pursue passage of gun restrictions modeled on the Texas law’s unusual structure.
Washington Post

The Supreme Court isn’t broken. Even if it were, adding justices would be a bad idea.

Thomas B. Griffith and David F. Levi are former federal judges and served on President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. Last week, the 36-member bipartisan commission convened by President Biden to study potential changes to the Supreme Court released its report. We are both former federal judges and served on the commission. In our view, most of the proposed reforms discussed in the commission’s report — particularly term limits and expanding the number of justices, or “court-packing” — have little merit. Such changes would not address any deficiency in the court or its procedures. But they would threaten judicial independence.
theislandnow.com

Viewpoint: Religious activists on Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed country in the world (U.S. ranks 54th in the world behind Bosnia and Saudi Arabia), and Mississippi is almost double the national average. In Mississippi, women are 14 times more likely to die during their pregnancy than women who choose legal abortion. Mississippi has one of the highest rates of infant mortality, ranks lowest of 50 states in “quality of life” for children and has one of highest rates of poverty in nation.
NBC News

Chief Justice John Roberts warns Supreme Court over Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, warned Friday that the Supreme Court risks losing its own authority if it allows states to circumvent the courts as Texas did with its near-total abortion ban. In a strongly worded opinion joined by the high court’s three...
TIME

I Spent 7 Months Studying Supreme Court Reform. We Need to Pack the Court Now

I spent the last seven months on President Biden’s Supreme Court commission , talking, listening, and sometimes arguing with experts from a variety of legal backgrounds—activists, professors, and former judges. I went into the process thinking that the system was working but that improvements were possible. I came out scared. Our system is broken in two obvious ways, that threatens America’s self-governance. One of them is about the long-term legitimacy of the judiciary. The other is an immediate crisis.
Boston Globe

Some additional arguments on abortion for the justices to consider

Throwing rules back to the states would be ill-advised. Climate considerations sometimes affect longevity for those who spend their entire lives in different states. To date, however, no scientific evidence has concluded that fetal development fluctuates from state to state. Regardless, the Supreme Court seems poised to legitimize alternate state...
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Washington Post

How to protect voting rights, prevent the Supreme Court from self-immolation and boost democracy

We have several serious constitutional crises underway. They are serious and intertwined, but remediable. First, a majority of right-wing justices, strong-armed onto the Supreme Court by a caucus that has represented a smaller percentage of the country than Democrats since 1996, have repeatedly revealed themselves to be, yes, “partisan hacks.” These justices are at odds with the values of a significant majority of the country with no mechanism to hold them accountable. They discard precedent at will. They make up new rules to eviscerate statutory protections for voting rights and advance specious arguments to take away abortion rights established nearly a half-century ago. And they manipulate the “shadow docket” to assist “their” side and disable their ideological opponents.
wabcradio.com

Abortion Rights At Stake in Historic Supreme Court Arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. The justices on Wednesday will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15...
