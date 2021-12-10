In Buddhism, women blaze a path but strive for gender equity

Virgil Abloh passed away recently. You may never have heard that name before, but for many in my generation, he set the standard for cool. A next level artist and clothing designer, Virgil was the very first Black artistic director of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. As happens when someone, famous or not, passes away, people are sharing their stories of the impact that Virgil had on their lives. As all of his peers and friends have taken to social media to share their experiences, it dawned on me that he has impacted my life as well by way of representation.

LEWIS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO