I once heard of a man who applied for a job, and on his resume, he listed the places he had previously worked. Later, when he checked back with the place where he had applied for a job, he was told that when they had checked his references, they were very disappointed. In all three of his previous jobs, he had been fired. The man at the company asked, “What do you think that shows about you?” The young man said, “Well, I’ll tell you one thing it shows. It shows that I’m no quitter.”

