Parker's Gas Card Winner!

Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the winner of its 2021 Free Gas and Grocery Campaign. This year the campaign raised $69,426 for Oishei Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network child, Vignesh, and his family, were on hand to draw the winning name, which, for the first time in history, was an anonymous donation back to the hospital! Since the campaigns inception in 2006, more than $1.4 million has been raised for the Hospital with this program and over $7 million dollars from Tops through other campaign efforts.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 10 DAYS AGO