Parker's Gas Card Winner!

walterborolive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG WINNER. Virginia Priester won a $100...

walterborolive.com

Daily Review

Christmas card artwork winners

Morgan City High junior Jaiden Partain, center, is the winner in the St. Mary School Board's Christmas card artwork contest. She's shown with students who received honorable mention, all of whom were recognized at Thursday's board meeting in Centerville. Each received a frame copy of her artwork, and Partain received a $75 prize. Shown from left are: third-grader Brie Landry, Hattie Watts Elementary; fifth-grader Camila Jiminez, Bayou Vista Elementary; Partain; and eighth-graders Mia Knight and Alicea Franklin, both of Patterson Junior High.
MORGAN CITY, LA
savannahceo.com

Michael Traynor of Union Mission on Parker’s House: A Home for Women

New President & CEO of Union Mission Michael Traynor talks about their partnership with Greg Parker for Parker’s House: A Home for Women - a facility that will provide services and shelter to women in need. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for...
ADVOCACY
Niagara Gazette

Surprise winner in Tops free gas and groceries contest

Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the winner of its 2021 Free Gas and Grocery Campaign. This year the campaign raised $69,426 for Oishei Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network child, Vignesh, and his family, were on hand to draw the winning name, which, for the first time in history, was an anonymous donation back to the hospital! Since the campaigns inception in 2006, more than $1.4 million has been raised for the Hospital with this program and over $7 million dollars from Tops through other campaign efforts.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Vicki Brown
Outsider.com

Fonzie’s ‘Happy Days’ Bike Sells in Auction to ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Star Richard Rawlings for Staggering Price

Actor Henry Winkler had an auction recently to sell off items from some of his most infamous roles — from “Scream” to “Happy Days.”. One of the most expensive items in the auction happened to be the bike that Fonzie drove around in the hit sitcom “Happy Days.” Winkler’s character was a fan-favorite on the show. His slicked-back greaser look, complete with a worn-down leather jacket (also was sold) was always fully on display when he was on his bike.
CELEBRITIES
Meridian Star

MIKE GILES: Gerry, CJ Parker's ghost deer

CJ Parker thought he was seeing a ghost deer on a hunt near Lauderdale approximately three years ago, but he realized it was an unusual piebald deer. The deer was lighter than most of the deer he saw it with, and astonishingly, it had a solid white head. “I talked...
LAUDERDALE, MS
Crescent-News

Bingo winner - Ken's Furniture

Dan Sprow of Defiance was the winner of a $100 gift card from Ken’s Furniture in Defiance in The Crescent-News Holiday Bingo Contest. Shown with Sprow is Terri Willitzer of Ken’s Furniture.
DEFIANCE, OH
wfxb.com

Woman Covers Her House in Wrapping Paper Every Year

She decorates for Christmas every year by covering all the walls in her house with wrapping paper. The family began the tradition two years ago after growing tired of their beige walls…and even though the whole family helps, it still takes a month to complete. They even cover the doors and kitchen cabinets! They usually begin the process the first week of November.
HOME & GARDEN
sandiegomagazine.com

How the Blums Transformed Their North Park Home into a Sweet Sanctuary

In December 2017, Brent and Jackie Blum gave themselves one heck of a Christmas gift when they closed on their home on the south side of North Park. It was nearly everything they wanted—a house with two entrances (to create an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, for guests and short-term renters) and lots of potential. What it lacked was the Spanish architectural features the couple envisioned, indoor/outdoor living, and landscaping.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
stmarynow.com

