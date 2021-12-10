Parker's Gas Card Winner!

Morgan City High junior Jaiden Partain, center, is the winner in the St. Mary School Board's Christmas card artwork contest. She's shown with students who received honorable mention, all of whom were recognized at Thursday's board meeting in Centerville. Each received a frame copy of her artwork, and Partain received a $75 prize. Shown from left are: third-grader Brie Landry, Hattie Watts Elementary; fifth-grader Camila Jiminez, Bayou Vista Elementary; Partain; and eighth-graders Mia Knight and Alicea Franklin, both of Patterson Junior High.
