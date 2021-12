Graydient Collective has curated a helping of 18 quality tunes from Anakim, 28mm, JANPAUL, C.H.A.Y., and more for Colors, Vol. 3. If you’re on the hunt for a new collective to follow for some of the freshest, most forward-thinking soundscapes in the scene today then look no further than Graydient Collective. Founded by Julian Gray, this all-encompassing collective has left many impressed over the past few years with their Colors compilation series helping pave the way for artists on the rise. The latest in this series was announced back in August with its tracks being released each week and livestreams to help further celebrate the occasion – and today the full 18-track collection has arrived.

