Eurofins enhances clinical and COVID-19 testing offering in Japan via acquisition of Genetic Lab

By Meghavi Singh
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF) announces a share purchase agreement with Transgenic to acquire Genetic Lab, a molecular biology based testing provider for diagnostics, biomarker development and drug discovery. Initially established as a genetics technology based...

BeiGene's Brukinsa authorized in U.K. for Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a marketing authorization for Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in Great Britain, for the treatment of eligible adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM). Authorization is based on Phase 3 ASPEN head-to-head trial comparing Brukinsa against ibrutinib.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Pcr Testing#Covid 19 Testing#Genetic Lab#Eurofins Scientific#Otcpk#Erfsf#Transgenic#G Lab#Japanese#Biopharma
Ocugen gains 6% after Covaxin generates robust immune response against COVID-19 and variants

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announces that data analyzing immune response following two doses of the vaccine candidate, COVAXIN (BBV152), were published on the preprint server, medRxiv. OCGN shares up 6.2% premarket at $5.11. The data compared the immune memory response of 71 vaccinated and 73 naturally infected subjects with SARS-CoV-2, including variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vaccitech shells out $40M to acquire Avidea, gaining antigen, immunomodulator platform

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) has acquired privately-held Avidea Technologies giving it a platform capable of delivering multiple antigens and immunomodulators for immunotherapies. The $40M deal is comprised of $12.5M in cash and $27.5M in Vaccitech American Depository Shares, as well as development milestones. Avidea's SNAPvax platform can be configured either to induce...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Korea grants marketing approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Samsung Biologics

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of Korea has issued a marketing authorization for Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) manufactured by Samsung Biologics. This marketing authorization officially allows the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at Samsung Biologics' facilities to be distributed within Korea and exported to...
HEALTH
Akoya Biosciences announces collaboration with PathAI

Akoya Biosciences (AKYA -3.1%), The Spatial Biology Company, and PathAI announced a collaboration to advance the discovery and validation of novel predictive biomarkers for immunotherapies. The partners will leverage their capabilities in spatial biology and deep data mining using Phenoptics, Akoya's throughput spatial phenotyping platform, and PathAI's artificial intelligence tools...
BUSINESS
FraminghamSOURCE

Eurofins’ Clinical Enterprise Partners With Ginkgo Bioworks For Federally-Funded COVID-19 PCR Testing Program

FRAMINGHAM – Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific Company, today, December 13, announced it has launched a new partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to support Operation Expanded Testing Program with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense. Operation Expanded Testing provides fully federally-funded COVID-19 PCR...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tahlequah researchers seeking candidates for COVID-19 clinical trial testing

Tahlequah researchers are seeking volunteers for a clinical trail that is testing the efficacy of a COVID-19 pill on people who have been exposed to the virus. Dr. Jorge Mera, infectious disease specialist with the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Center in Tahlequah, said the drug could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19 because it would be the first oral treatment option for patients with mild COVID-19. To date, treatment has only happened in a hospital setting.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
redriverradio.org

500,000th Covid-19 PCR Test Processed at LSU-Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threat Lab

LSU-HSC EVT LAB MILESTONE- In February 2020 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the COVID-19 PCR test because of its high accuracy. It has been considered the “gold standard” for detecting covid-19 infection. And in the first weeks of the detection of the disease, LSU-Health Shreveport established a special lab to deal with Emerging Viral Threats – it became known as the EVT Lab, and its major function was to process covid-19 diagnostic tests - This week the LSU-Health Shreveport’s EVT Lab reached a notable milestone as it has processed it’s 500,000th Covid-19 PCR test. This was commemorated yesterday afternoon with a press conference – Dr. Jennifer Carroll is director of operations for the EVT Lab.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Quoin Pharmaceuticals jumps 50% on exclusive distribution pact with Orpharm for QRX003

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003, Quoin’s investigational treatment for Netherton Syndrome, a rare and devastating genetic disease. Under the terms of the pact, Orpharm gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Russia...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
