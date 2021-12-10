ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beinghunted. Celebrates 20 Years With Tilak 20 Raptor MiG GORE-TEX PRO Jacket

Cover picture for the articleBeinghunted. has just announced a new 20-year anniversary collaboration with Tilak. Arriving as a special colorway of the 20 Raptor MiG Pro jacket, the GORE-TEX silhouette from the Czech outerwear brand...

