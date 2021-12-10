Beinghunted. Celebrates 20 Years With Tilak 20 Raptor MiG GORE-TEX PRO Jacket

Berlin-based skate brand Civilist returns for the Winter 2021 season with a laid-back collection complete with cold-weather staples. The collection features a range of graphic tees, hoodies, jackets, caps and more that are fit for roaming around the city or just hanging with friends. Shot at the brand’s favorite bar, Cathrin’s Cafe, the lookbook highlights the collection staples featuring a black nylon jacket with a multicolored Civilist logo on the back, solid-colored hoodies, multicolored caps and beanies, graphic tees and a couple of novelty accessories. Continuing the brand’s commitment to sustainable practices, all of the collection’s fleece and cotton garments are certified fair-trade and 100 percent vegan.
