Gregg Wallace has been doing the rounds recently, talking about Christmas. Perhaps you’ve missed this, so let me fill you in. Gregg has eight Christmas trees in his house (last year he had seven, which wasn’t enough). One in his bedroom, one in the sitting room, one in the hallway, one in the office, one in the TV room, one in the kitchen, and two in the annexe that is home to his in-laws. He can’t rule out more because he hasn’t looked in any of the other bedrooms.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO