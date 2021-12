Bo Nix is taking his talents somewhere else. That’s after he announced on Instagram that he is transferring from the Auburn Tigers football program. “This decision has been the toughest I have ever made. I have made so many decisions for Auburn, and now it’s time to do what’s best for me. It’s time that I move on to the next chapter in my life. To reach further goals, I’ve decided it’s best to be a grad transfer and find a new start somewhere else. I make this decision with a heavy heart and a lot of growing pain.”

AUBURN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO