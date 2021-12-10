Health experts implore Americans to get a booster shot as COVID cases spike

ROXBURY (CBS) — While COVID case numbers are rising both in Massachusetts and around the country, vaccinations continue to forge forward ahead of the holidays. Clinics around New England were offering booster shots this weekend, including one at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury. The city gave out more than 200 shots, including booster and initial Pfizer vaccine doses. City officials say booster numbers are low, not only across Boston but the entire state. Boston’s Public Health Commission pointed out the need for boosters before the holidays due to third doses providing continued protection. “Across the whole state, the [booster] rates are really low. And that’s one of the things we have to get the message out to have people come back and get boosters,” said Dr. Kathryn Hall, Boston Public Health Commission’s Deputy Executive Director. “It takes about two weeks for your body to generate the maximum immunity after the vaccine and then be protected for the next six months. So today was a great day.” Roxbury will be hosting another pop-up clinic next Saturday over at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO