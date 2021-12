(Undated) -- There's an elevated threat for severe weather and damaging winds across Iowa today. The National Weather Service says strong winds up to 70 miles per hour will hit the state this afternoon, with the strongest winds likely near Des Moines. A line of strong storms is expected to develop over Nebraska this afternoon and move across the state during the evening. The National Weather Service says the entire state has a chance to see severe weather, but the biggest threat is along and north of Interstate-80. Dozens of schools across the state are also either closing early or canceling classes because of the weather.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO