It’s a phenomenon not unique to the Roaring Fork Valley — with companies such as Airbnb and VRBO settling into communities around the world during the past decade, many townships feeling the pressure to address issues arising from short-term rentals, commonly referred to as STRs in the industry. Within weeks of Aspen City Council enacting a six-month moratorium on vacation rental and residential development permits, Carbondale trustees are scheduled to discuss just that during a public work session on Dec. 21. But it’s a grassroots effort that has really pushed the issue to the forefront.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO