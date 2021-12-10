ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Our Views: The gifts of wildlife and fishery resources must be managed

By STAFF EDITORIAL
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

If you want to ignite controversy — no, outrage — on social media these days, don’t worry about presidents past or present. Deal instead with hunting season. Some of the commentary about a recent decision of the Wildlife and Fisheries...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries encourages people to fish area ponds for to earn prizes

The 2021 Get Out & Fish! Derby runs from Dec. 18-25, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. The 17 ponds in the program have been stocked with channel catfish, including 10 with special tags in each pond. If you catch a tagged catfish during this time, report it to (855) 728.8247 or online at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/gof-derby to receive a prize.
LOUISIANA STATE
courierjournal.net

NWTF Donates $122,000 for Wildlife Management

The Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) recently allocated $122,000 in Hunting Heritage Super Funds for wild turkey projects in Alabama. Of that total, $60,676 was donated to the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) to fund projects including wildlife habitat management and the publication of the annual wild turkey report, Full Fans & Sharp Spurs.
CHARITIES
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: How San Angelo water resources impacts our wildlife

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – The amount of precipitation the Concho Valley receives has a great impact on our water resources. To the San Angelo State Park, it’s more than just our drinking water, it reaches supplies to wildlife as well. West Texas is known for its dry conditions so water can be scarce throughout […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
VTDigger

Concerns with Protect Our Wildlife Vermont

I am a Vermonter with a passion for outdoor recreation, conservation and a deep appreciation of the ecosystems found in Vermont and our greater region. Having seen the volume of editorial space the group Protect Our Wildlife Vermont takes up in many of the local publications I read, I thought I would look them up.
VERMONT STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

South Atlantic Fishery Management Council to meet in Beaufort this week

BEAUFORT — Recreational and commercial fishermen, as well as anyone with an interest in interstate fishery management, have an opportunity to participate and observe the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council at work this week. The SAFMC is scheduled to meet Monday through Friday at Beaufort Hotel at 2440 Lennoxville Road...
BEAUFORT, NC
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife: Avoid decorating with invasive plants this holiday season

Have you started decorating for the holidays? Avoid using invasive plants like oriental bittersweet and multiflora rose! Birds eat and carry away fruits from wreaths and garlands and can deposit still-viable seeds. Exotic, invasive plants can cause severe environmental damage and negatively impact native species and their habitats. During holiday...
POLITICS
Anchorage Daily News

North Pacific Fishery Management Council sets 2022 catch limits

Fisheries are driven by numbers, and there will be more ups than downs in 2022 catches for Alaska fishermen based on poundages set by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. The council is a federal advisory panel that has the herculean task of managing six fishery management plans (FMPs) covering...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Fishery#The Louisiana Commission
Joplin Globe

Our view: A new model for wildlife conservation

It’s great to see bipartisanship breaking out in Washington, D.C. We had put it with the California condor and the whooping crane among the nation’s endangered species. Last week, U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., testified before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on behalf of RAWA — the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. It would provide $1.3 billion in annual funding for American wildlife, with the money coming from fines collected from enforcement actions against those that violate environmental regulations.
U.S. POLITICS
carolinacoastonline.com

State fisheries managers announce commercial closures for croaker, spot

MOREHEAD CITY — Local commercial fishermen don’t have much longer to fish for Atlantic croaker before a brief season closure begins. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Nov. 29 the commercial season closure for croaker will begin Thursday. The season will remain closed through Friday, Dec. 31.
ATLANTIC, NC
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Only In Washington

The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado Outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states. Texas Baptist Men is one grouping sending at least three crews as early as Wednesday morning. They spent Monday loading up trucks with items such as tarps, food, chainsaws and roofing materials. In total, about 50 of their men and women will be sent this week. All weekend, Texas Baptist Men has been in contact with other organizations on the ground to learn how exactly they can help the hard hit areas. Currently their extended network is setting up 5 sites in Kentucky. Organizer John Hall says the work couldn’t be more important, especially right now. “This is usually the time to be home for the holidays, but these folks don’t have homes now,” he said. “The best thing we can do is offer help hope and healing.” Hall says it’s possible more crews will be sent in the coming weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy