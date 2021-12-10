ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health experts implore Americans to get a booster shot as COVID cases spike

By Allison Aubrey
iowapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

The CDC is now recommending booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 16...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#Cdc#Booster#Health Experts#Npr News#Pbs
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Roxbury Clinic Administers Hundreds Of COVID Boosters, But Local Health Leader Wants More To Get The Shot

ROXBURY (CBS) — While COVID case numbers are rising both in Massachusetts and around the country, vaccinations continue to forge forward ahead of the holidays. Clinics around New England were offering booster shots this weekend, including one at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury. The city gave out more than 200 shots, including booster and initial Pfizer vaccine doses. City officials say booster numbers are low, not only across Boston but the entire state. Boston’s Public Health Commission pointed out the need for boosters before the holidays due to third doses providing continued protection. “Across the whole state, the [booster] rates are really low. And that’s one of the things we have to get the message out to have people come back and get boosters,” said Dr. Kathryn Hall, Boston Public Health Commission’s Deputy Executive Director. “It takes about two weeks for your body to generate the maximum immunity after the vaccine and then be protected for the next six months. So today was a great day.” Roxbury will be hosting another pop-up clinic next Saturday over at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex. 
BOSTON, MA
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
scitechdaily.com

Nationwide Study on Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness for Ages 12 to 18 – “The Vaccine Works for Children!”

A team of researchers at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital contributed to a nationwide study on the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine against hospitalization in children age 12-18. The study was conducted by 19 hospitals in 16 states. The results of the study, published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, show that the vaccine is effective against hospitalization in that population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

One year after FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine, cases are on the rise

Saturday marks one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered, and just over 60% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Daily

What is a COVID-19 booster shot, and why should you get one?

The Food and Drug Administration approved the booster shot on Nov. 29 for all individuals 18 ;and older, at least six months after their completion of the initial two-dose sequence of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, or at least two months after the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. But what led to this authorization, and why is the booster shot important?
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy