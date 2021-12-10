ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Man Will Serve Prison Time For Slashing Victim’s Face in Vicious Attack

By Yasmin Young
 5 days ago
A Buffalo man will spend time behind bars for a ruthless attack outside of a bar downtown. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced yesterday, December 9, 2021, that the man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for the incident. The perpetrator, 24-year-old Carlos J. Rosa of Buffalo,...

