ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

13-Year-Old Arrested Following a Violent Assault in Wilmington

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a juvenile following an assault that occurred. Authorities state that on December 6 at approximately 2:11 p.m., a police officer in the 700 block of Lombard Street located a 14-year-old...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 4

SassyOne?
4d ago

The result of horrible parenting 🤦🏾‍♀️ Delaware has a lot of unfit parents and it shows.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Wanted Coatesville Man Arrested on Gun Charges

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Kennett Square Police have arrested a wanted Coatesville man on gun charges. Authorities say that on December 9, 2021, Tyreek Blaylock, 22, of Coatesville, PA, was taken into custody for his involvement in an incident that occurred in the 500 Block of Magnolia Street on August 30, 2021. Investigators determined that Blaylock was present in the Borough on the evening of August 30 at multiple locations, including a disturbance in the 800 block of S Washington Street, an accident in the area of Magnolia and Meredith Streets, and the fight that occurred in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Additionally, a firearm, which Blaylock is not legally able to possess, was found in his vehicle during an investigation into the incident. Tyreek Blaylock was turned over to Chester County Prison’s Central Booking on December 9, 2021, after he was taken into custody for his arrest warrant.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Indecent Assault in Parkesburg

PARKERSBURG, PA — A man is facing criminal charges from indecent assault allegations in the Borough of Parkesburg, Chester County. Parkesburg Police report they have charged Scott Allen Kline, 50, with Indecent Assault and related offenses after an investigation into his repeated conduct between 2013 and 2021. Kline was arrested on December 9, 2021.
PARKESBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Man Accused of Trying to Rob 7-Eleven with Toy Gun

BENSALEM, PA — Authorities say that on October 7, 2020, at 1:30 am, Bensalem Police responded to the Valley 7-Eleven for the report of a robbery. Upon arrival, the store clerk reported to Police that a white male came into the store, pointed a gun at him and told him to open the register. The employee then realized that the handgun was a toy and began to struggle with the actor. During the struggle, the clerk pulled the shirt off of the gunman and the gunman fled.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Fugitive Arrested on Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On December 1 at approximately 3:15 p.m. members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 400 block of North Monroe Street when they observed 29-year-old Rashaad Benson engaged in drug activity. Police took Benson into custody without incident and recovered 2 Oxycodone pills. Officers learned that Benson had an outstanding warrant after he initially gave a false name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Help Police Catch CVS Shoplifting Suspect

WRIGHTSTOWN TWP, PA — Authorities say that on November 30, 2021, at approximately 12:33 p.m., Newtown Township Police responded for a retail theft in progress at the CVS located at 755 Durham Road, Newtown, PA 18940. The unidentified female in the provided photos left the store without paying for...
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Wyomissing Police Arrest Attempted Carjacker

WYOMISSING, PA — A man was arrested after attacking an attempted carjacking in the 1200 block of Penn Avenue on Friday, say police. Authorities state that Edward Batista, 37, attempted to carjack the victim and his son who were in a parked car. Batista, who was unarmed, opened the car door and told the victim to get out of the car twice, saying he wanted the car. The victim refused and pulled a legally owned handgun from the glove box. The defendant closed the car door and fled on foot and was apprehended three blocks later in the 1500 Block of Penn Avenue. He was immediately arrested and transported to Central Arraignment, where charges were filed.
WYOMISSING, PA
MyChesCo

Driver Arrested After Fleeing Police in Berks County

WYOMISSING, PA — A 22-year-old man was arrested in the early morning of November 20 after Wyomissing Police Officers spotted a vehicle that was wanted in a neighboring jurisdiction. Authorities say that Officers spotted a vehicle that was wanted in a neighboring jurisdiction for fleeing from police. Additionally, Ronald...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyChesCo

Man Arrested on Possession of Cocaine, Heroin and Marijuana

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges. Authorities state that on December 1 at approximately 1:55 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 700 block of West 8th Street when they made contact with 24-year-old Kawon Spencer-Taylor. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 2.4 grams of cocaine, .182 grams of heroin, 1.4 grams of marijuana, and $526 in currency. Spencer-Taylor was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Shoplifting at Walmart

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police report they are investigating an alleged theft from the Walmart store, located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on December 7, 2021, Troopers from the Avondale Barracks responded to a report of retail theft in progress. The Trooper...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Response to “Barletta Honors Police Officer Daniel Faulkner on 40th Anniversary of His Murder”

EDITOR: At the beginning of your article on “former mayor and congressman Lou Barletta, leading Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania” and his statement on Police Officer Daniel Faulkner, you give a point-by-point description of the killing of Mr. Faulkner in December 1981. I don’t know whether your description reflects your own position on the matter or only Mr. Barletta’s, who, given his remarks on the alleged killer, Mumia Abu-Jamal, clearly seems to subscribe to it. Unfortunately, almost everything about that description is false. Let me go through this one by one.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy