What they’re saying nationally about ex-Broncos, Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas being found dead at 33

By Mike Rosenstein
 5 days ago
Football fans are waking up Friday morning to the shocking news that former Denver Broncos and New York Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead Thursday night at his hime in Roswell, Georgia. The cause of death has not been reported but foul play is not suspected. Thomas,...

CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
NFL
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
NFL
