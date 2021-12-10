What they’re saying nationally about ex-Broncos, Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas being found dead at 33

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.

