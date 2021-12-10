ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ begins filming on Federal Hill

By Melanie DaSilva, Chelsea Jones
 6 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you are out and about in Providence this weekend, you might want to keep an eye out for the Sanderson sisters both in the streets and in the sky.

“Hocus Pocus 2” began filming on Federal Hill Friday afternoon and is expected to run through Sunday morning.

The Sanderson sisters — played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — are expected to be on Atwells Avenue for some of the shoots and even potentially “flying around on their broomsticks.”

Disney’s stunt staff had been setting up throughout the week and plan to buy out at least nine businesses to keep them closed for an undisclosed number of filming days.

So far, filming has taken place at Chase Farm in Lincoln, where a Colonial-era town was built, LaSalle Academy in Providence, and Washington Square in Newport.

