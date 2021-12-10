ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Dry Today; Showers and Strong Gusts Saturday and Saturday Night

By Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

Good morning. We have a quiet end to the work week with mostly cloudy skies this morning giving way to some peeks of sun in the afternoon. It will end up a bit milder than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light winds will turn from the north to south and stay near 5 mph.

Winds on the bay stay light today, but strong winds are forecast for Saturday and Saturday night, prompting a gale warning to be issued.

If you’re heading out this evening, it will be dry and cool with partly cloudy skies and lows falling to the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase tonight with the temperatures gradually rising back to the low 40s by dawn. While most of the night is dry, some showers and drizzle are possible after midnight.

THIS WEEKEND: Unsettled Saturday, Brisk and Cooler Sunday

It’s an unsettled start to the weekend as a frontal system brings strong winds, occasional showers and drizzle and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Saturday morning will start with a risk of showers and drizzle as a warm front lifts through southern New England.

Behind the front, it turning gusty for the afternoon with rain tapering to some lingering drizzle and fog. Temperatures will turning very mild in the upper 50s to low 60s with southwest wind gusts 35-45 mph.

The strongest winds will be Saturday evening and early Saturday night as a cold front comes through. Southwest wind gusts 40-50 mph are likely with a chance of a few gusts 50-60 mph.

Some downpours and an isolated thunderstorm are possible along the cold front, too, enhancing the risk of damaging gusts.

Once the front clears the coast winds will turn to the west-northwest and drop to 20-30mph for Sunday. Early morning clouds will give way to sunshine with brisk and cooler temperatures to end the weekend.

