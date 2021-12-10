Beach House hosts craft fair Saturday

That’s right, after a one-year hiatus the beloved Occidental Craft Faire returns! We are on year 35 (or 36) of this wonderful local tradition and I am so happy to have it return Dec. 11 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Dec. 12 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Occidental Community Center. We have an amazing array of vendors this year, many you will recognize from years past as well as a bunch of new faces with exciting offerings. There will be yummy soup and stew options for lunch, and delectable baked goods. We will have live music from the West County Ukulele group, the Occidental Community Choir, and students from Salmon Creek School. The bucket raffle is back, with more prizes than ever before. If you’re not familiar with it from before, you choose which collection of items you want to try and win. Absolutely loved one of them? Go ahead and put all your tickets into the corresponding bucket. Want a chance to win a bunch? Put one of your tickets in ten different buckets, you get the idea. Our amazing vendors donate to the raffle, as well as our spectacular businesses in and around town. Each collection will have something for just about everyone on your list, including yourself. The money raised from the vendor fees, raffle and food sales, popcorn donations, etc. all goes to the Occidental Community Council and will be funneled directly back into the community.

