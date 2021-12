Copan Public Schools (CPS) boasts a new Agriculture Building as they look to expand and improve academic opportunities for students. The Copan community approved the $275,000 project during the last bond issue election in April. Superintendent Chris Smith says they are thankful for the community's heart for their small school. Smith says the community knows how important the school is and the value of a good education in Copan. He says CPS values their opinion on items such as the Ag Building.

COPAN, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO