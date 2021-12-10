ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Free lunch for Veterans, Military on Dec. 11

By Dennis Fujimoto The Garden Island
 5 days ago

LIHU‘E — Veterans, active-duty military and their family members are invited to a free, drive-thru Christmas lunch this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies are exhausted, at the Kaua‘i Veterans Center. The event is being done to...

