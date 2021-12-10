Free lunch for Veterans, Military on Dec. 11

Many veterans struggle with how to respond to “thank you for your service” since “you’re welcome” seems arrogant. But plenty of veterans of the war in Afghanistan had an even tougher time this last Veterans Day because so much of the service for which people thanked us, our hard work and sacrifice in Afghanistan, has been deliberately and completely laid to waste by President Joe Biden’s mindless and heartless abandonment of Afghanistan. It hurt to hear my Afghan friend and Enduring Freedom novel co-author Jawad Arash trapped in a new Taliban nightmare, saying, “My family and I will never forget what all the American veterans have done for us.”

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO