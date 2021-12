Enterprise Florida, the state’s business-recruitment agency, is undertaking a 90-day national search for a new president, a position typically appointed by the governor. The Enterprise Florida Board of Directors on Wednesday also formally named Marc Adler, the agency’s deputy secretary of commerce, as interim leader. Adler has been at the helm since Jamal Sowell stepped down as president and CEO in October to prepare for specialized training with the U.S. Navy Reserve.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO