Cars

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor review: Brutal, but not overkill

By Andrew Krok
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford F-150 Raptor, and the SVT Lightning before it, helped kickstart a horsepower race in the pickup truck segment that has resulted in Hellcat-powered office buildings that can nearly blot out the sun on an entire city block. But not everything needs to be a contest, and truly putting a...

www.cnet.com

fordauthority.com

Rebodied 2000 Ford F-150 Lightning Is Up For Auction

Long before the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was conceived, the Lightning name belonged to two generations of street performance-focused pickups. For some time, those seeking a truck that could hang with sports and muscle cars in a straight line could head on down to their local dealership and buy one, right off the showroom floor. But this 2000 Ford F-150 Lightning up for grabs at Bring a Trailer isn’t really a Lightning anymore. At least, not on the outside.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Rare 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase 3 Could Sell For Over AU$1.1 Million

An extraordinarily desirable 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase 3 Sedan is currently up for auction in Australia and expected to sell for between AU$900,000 (US$649,000) and AU$1.1 million (US$793,000). The Falcon XY GT of the era was the ultimate variant of the Falcon sedan and left the local factory...
BUYING CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Electric trucks: Ford stops taking F-150 Lightning reservations, GM shoots for early 2023 for all-electric Silverado

Ford Motor Company (F -1.0%) is no longer taking reservations for the new F-150 Lightning pickup truck, according to Automotive News. The automaker expects to have capacity to make more than 88K electric F-150s by January of 2023. Earlier this week, Ford confirmed it has taken in 200K reservations with a $100 refundable deposit for the Lightning electric pickup truck.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Bronco Raptor taken for a dirty spin on video

Last month we got still images of the coming Ford Bronco Raptor taken at an off-road track. This month we get a three-minute video of the Bronco Raptor running circles and kicking up dirt around that track, uploaded by Bronco Nation. Even better, there's no soundtrack but the wind and whatever lives under the Bronco's hood, which is certainly turbocharged. We're still not sure which of Ford's twin-turbocharged EcoBoost mills got clearance for duty here; there's a 330-horsepower 2.7-liter in the standard Bronco, a 400-hp 3.0-liter in the Explorer ST, and a 450-hp 3.5-liter in the F-150 Raptor. Bronco Nation says we can expect at least 350 horsepower from the motor, so we'll lean toward the 3.0-liter. Whatever it ends up being, its engine note is piped through a true dual exhaust that terminates ahead of the rear bumper, tucked up and out of the way of obstacles.
CARS
#Ford F 150 Raptor#Ford Raptor#Ford Trucks#Svt
insideevs.com

Watch This Ford F-150 Lightning Chase Us

This raw video, recorded at the Ford F-150 Lightning's demo event and shared by the Internet Brands Auto Group, gives us glimpses of how fast the all-electric pickup really is. It starts at about 15:00 with the view from the preceding vehicle, while at 16:23 we can see the view...
CARS
Autoweek.com

The Ford Bronco Raptor Spotted Testing Off-Road

The Ford Bronco Raptor was spotted testing at the sand dunes. Ford's Bronco Raptor shows wider fender flares and sounds like it still has a turbocharged V6. The Ford Bronco Raptor is expected to officially debut sometime next year, and hit dealers before the end of the year.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Trucks: What’s New With the F-150, Maverick, Ranger, and More

Pickup trucks are Ford's bread and butter. The automaker known for cranking out hundreds of thousands of F-150s every year doesn't only build full-size pickups, though—this year marks the Blue Oval's first entry in a new compact truck segment. Not to mention, a V-8 is finally coming to the Raptor, and the F-150 Lightning is right around the corner. Read on for all the changes Ford has in store for its 2022 trucks.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Tested: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Chases the TRX

UPDATE 11/19/21: This review has been updated with test results. It's not lost on Ford that the F-150 Raptor needs to up its game to keep pace with its new crosstown rival, the highly impressive and far more powerful Ram 1500 TRX. As we learned from a 2020 Raptor SuperCrew's comparison-test defeat against that big 702-hp Ram, it's time for the Blue Oval's beast to get serious. But before it can bulk up the engine room with an upcoming V-8-powered Raptor R variant, the standard truck needs to make better use of the 450 horses it has. Think of the updated 2021 F-150 Raptor as the first strike of Ford's counterattack.
CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
The Verge

Ford stops taking reservations for the F-150 Lightning

Ford has stopped taking reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning as it prepares to start making and shipping the new pickup truck in the first half of 2022. The company says it has collected 200,000 refundable $100 deposits for the Lightning since it debuted in May. That means that anyone...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Deliveries Will Begin Next Spring

Earlier today, reports suggested that deliveries of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning would not begin until late next year, a development that, if true, would have meant a significant setback for one of Ford’s most important product launches in modern history. However, a Ford representative swiftly took to social media to swat down any claims that Ford’s first all-electric pickup had been delayed. This latest news arrives shortly after Ford announced that the future pickup is currently in its second phase of production.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT In Oxford White: Live Gallery

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted a pair of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning prototypes driving around wearing different exterior colors – first, a red Lariat, then, an Iconic Silver Platinum. Now, our spies have captured a 2022 Ford Lightning XLT finished in Oxford White, which gives us yet another real-world look at a different trim level and hue that will be available when the all-electric Ford F-150 launches next spring.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Lead Foot Ford F-150 XLT

Lead Foot 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
RETAIL
Jalopnik

Despite Reports, Ford Says Its F-150 Lightning Is Not Delayed

Earlier today, there was a bit of confusion surrounding the Ford F-150 Lightning and when the trucks would eventually be delivered. Social media posts, an article that’s since been taken down on Teslarati.com, and a forum post on F150Gen14.com all said that the EV truck would be delayed until September of next year. Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Blue Ford F-150 XLT

Silver 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
RETAIL
roguevalleymagazine.com

Crater Lake Ford…With the 2021 Ford F-150, America’s Favorite Truck!

“Yeah I’m in love with the girl in the four-wheel-drive chrome steel bumpers and red step side”. Car and Driver Magazine: “The F-150 is the most complete and compelling full-size pickup to be found”. Since Ford came out with the iconic Model T in 1925, America has had a love...
MEDFORD, OR
teslarati.com

Ford F-150 Lightning pre-orders have been closed after nearly 200k reservations

Ford Motor Company has officially closed pre-orders to the F-150 Lightning, the company confirmed today. Last Friday, Ford Chief Operating Officer Lisa Drake held a conference call with members of Goldman Sachs, where she detailed that the all-electric F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the United States’ best-selling pickup truck, was nearing 200,000 reservations ahead of initial production, which is scheduled for Spring 2022.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Tuned Ford F-150 Challenges Ram TRX In A Super Truck Drag Race

Without the upcoming Ford Raptor R, the closest thing to a Ram TRX rival within the Blue Oval lineup is the 2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake. Alternatively, Hennessey Performance offers a similar tune for the full-size Ford truck called the Venom 775 F-150. It's just as powerful and the automaker wants to prove that it can hold up its own against the might Ram TRX. To do that, Hennessey orchestrated a drag race between the two – a supercharged F-150 versus a bone-stock Ram TRX on the American tuner's usual Pennzoil proving ground.
CARS
Jalopnik

Ford F-150 Lightning Reservations Close To Prep For Production

The first deliveries are expected to make it to customers in the Spring of 2022, though Ford isn’t putting any hard numbers on how many EV trucks will be delivered then. From Automotive News:. Ford has not said how many Lightnings it will build initially, although it has publicly...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Report: F-150 Lightning Timeline Revealed In Webinar, Denied By Ford

According to a topic on the f150gen14.com forum, the company's representatives said at a Ford webinar - Drive Electric TN, that the F-150 Lightning order banks for both retail and fleets will be open in January 2022. It would be an important bit of news for thousands of reservation holders,...
DEARBORN, MI

