3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Clearday

  • The Trade: Clearday, Inc. (OTC:CLRD) CEO James Walesa acquired a total of 4000 shares at an average price of $3.01. To acquire these shares, it cost $12,027.02.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock has jumped around 75% since the start of the year.
  • What Clearday Does: Clearday Inc is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans.

Dalrada

  • The Trade: Dalrada Corporation (OTC:DFCO) COO Fawad Nisar acquired a total of 19000 shares at an average price of $0.82. The insider spent $15,561.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped around 129% over the previous six months.
  • What Dalrada Does: Dalrada Financial Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial, insurance, benefit, and business process outsourcing products and services to companies.

Kintara Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Chief Financial Officer Anthony Scott Praill acquired a total of 28700 shares at an average price of $0.68. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,429.90.
  • What’s Happening: Kintara Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.
  • What Kintara Therapeutics Does: Kintara Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs.

